Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge Team for Series

It's rare that a project gets announced and it automatically ends up on Bleeding Cool TV's radar, but Friday turned out to be one of those days. That's because mega-award winners Donald Glover (Atlanta) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) are teaming up with Amazon Prime for a 2022 reboot take on Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

The pair took to Instagram Stories to make the news official, with Waller-Bridge and Glover co-creating the series with showrunner Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo) as well as starring. New Regency's Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer will also executive produce alongside Jenny Robins of Wells Street Films. Reportedly in the works for several months now and part of Waller-Bridge's overall deal at Amazon, the series is looking to adopt the original film's premise of a married couple who realize that they also rival spies.

Here's what Simon Braund of Empire had to say about the film at the time, giving the film 4 out of 5 stars: "Okay, so it's rather ridiculous, and it all goes a bit nuts come the end, but the perfectly formulated chemistry between Pitt and Jolie is sparkling cyanide throughout. Aside from being arguably the two most indecently attractive people on the planet, both achieve the perfect balance of self-deprecation and sexual dynamite, never taking anything too seriously. Pitt's at the top of his goofy-cool-guy's-guy game, and it's an unalloyed joy to finally see Jolie land a role worthy of her mettle. She's funny, sexy as all get-out and kicks ass with a shameless glee that would make Lara Croft blush (it's hard to believe that the more icy Nicole Kidman was originally signed up for the role). Vince Vaughn, essaying yet another delusional dimwit as Pitt's boss, is just the icing on a cake that's almost entirely icing to begin with. Gloriously amoral, grown-up fun."