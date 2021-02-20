Ms. Marvel: Disney+, Marvel Series Reportedly Casts Laurel Marsden

Disney+ and Marvel Studios' live-action Ms. Marvel from head writer and executive producer Bisha K. Ali's (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) has found Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) a "frenemy " when the series premieres. THR is reporting that Laurel Marsden (Quibi's Survive) has joined the cast in the role of Zoe Zimmer (Marvel declined to comment on the reporting). Created by editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie and first introduced in the comics in 2012, Kamala is a Pakistani-American teen who juggles being a teenager with being a superhero while fighting against the prejudice she receives for her Muslim faith- all while attempting to forge her own path. Marsden's Zimmer was first introduced in 2014's Ms. Marvel No. 3 as the first person Kamala saves- with the two going on to have a complicated relationship.

Here's a look back at the "sizzle reel" that was released during Disney's Investors Event in December 2020:

Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel," launching on Disney+ in late 2021, is a new series that introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. But Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life is easier with super powers, right?

Joining Vellani on the series are Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans) are on board to direct- with the series scheduled for a late 2021 premiere.