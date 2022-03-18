Ms. Marvel Shares Iman Vellani's Reaction to Disney+ Official Trailer

Just so there isn't any confusion? Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani is officially under the protection of BCTV. Because after watching her post-trailer release reaction to what fans had to say about the newest extended look at head writer & executive producer Bisha K. Ali's (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) series, we couldn't be rooting for anyone more than Vellani to succeed. But while the last time showed us her reaction after the trailer was presented to the world, we now have a look at Vellani reacting to seeing the trailer herself for the first time. So if the previous clip didn't quite get you in the feels, then get ready for this one (with the Infinity Gauntlet making it that much sweeter).

Created by editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, and first introduced in the comics in 2013, Kamala Khan (Vellani) is a Pakistani-American teen who juggles being a teenager with being a superhero while fighting against the prejudice she receives for her Muslim faith- all while attempting to forge her own path. Vellani's Khan aka Ms. Marvel is also set to appear in future MCU films (such as the upcoming The Marvels). Here's a look at Vellani's in-the-moment reaction to seeing the trailer (with Disney+ and Marvel Studios' live-action Ms. Marvel set to premiere on June 8th):

Now here's a look back at the previously-released official trailer, overview, and "sizzle reel":

Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Joining Vellani on the series are Aramis Knight (Red Dagger), Saagar Shaikh (Aamir), Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan), Mohan Kapur (Yusuf Khan), Matt Lintz (Bruno), Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Anjali Bhimani, and Laurel Marsden. Directors on board include Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans)- with the series scheduled to hit on June 8th.