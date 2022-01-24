Murderville Trailer: Absurd Comedy Never Looked So Homicidally Good

Netflix's Murderville brings us a Will Arnett at possibly his most absurd (obviously, I can't forget his iconic performance on Arrested Development) which combined with celebrities without scripts brings the energy we need. The recently released official trailer offers viewers an even better look at what we can expect from the celebrity guest stars and the fictitious murders they'll be investigating alongside Arnett's character, Terry Seattle.

The amount of unique celebrity guests involved in Murderville already has me thrilled. The list includes Annie Murphy, Conan O'Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, and Sharon Stone. It's great to see the little ways Arnett uses his character to mess with the guests and bring them into the story in their own ways. It appears that what fits one guest will not fit another in the same way, making this series one that is guaranteed to include a specific episode for every viewer to go back to again and again.

The six-episode procedural crime comedy premieres globally on Netflix on February 3. Based on the BAFTA award-winning BBC3 series Murder in Successville by Tiger Aspect Productions and Shiny Button Productions. Let me know if you enjoyed the portions with Lynch witnessing a ridiculous murder weapon and O'Brien introducing himself in a mad lib name scenario. I couldn't get enough and already am praying for a second season of Murderville, that much I'll admit right now and please include Paul F. Tompkins and/or Jason Mantzoukas as guests.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Murderville | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4IBi7gN2THE)

Meet Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett), Homicide Division. For Terry, every day means a new murder case and a new celebrity guest star as his partner. But here's the catch: each episode's guest star isn't being given the script. They have no idea what's about to happen to them. Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle will have to improvise their way through the case… but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer.