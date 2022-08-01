My Hero Academia OVA "Hero League Baseball" Hits Home Run: Review

The upcoming sixth season of My Hero Academia (premiering this fall) does not seem so far away now, with two OVAs (Original Video Animations) streaming on Crunchyroll starting today, August 1st. While our heroes gear up for war against the Paranormal Liberation Front, previously known as the League of Villains, it is nice to get a little taste of that "My Hero Academia Life" to smile with our heroes in training before things get deadly serious.

The first OVA that had been announced was Hero League Baseball, a short and sweet episode that revolves around a league created by pro-heroes who like Baseball. The last game of the HLB championship is between Gang Orca and Shishido's two rival agencies. They each form a team: the "Orcas" and the "Lionels" to compete against one another. Thankfully, there are no rules against using their quirks, and hilarity ensues once the players do not perform to Gang Orca or Shishido's liking. However, things take a turn before the game ends when they are interrupted by a villain, and they call for backup.

Even though I do not tend to be the biggest sports anime fan, it was a very fun episode to take my mind off the severity of the situation we last saw our heroes facing. Those were definitely not teams I imagined working together, and it makes me feel maybe UA should incorporate baseball into their curriculum to help build teams. I definitely laughed a lot, especially with Present Mic and Aizawa's commentaries. Aizawa will always be one of the best characters in My Hero Academia throughout.

It definitely felt like it was part of the show and should have been included in the previous season. Characters remained true to themselves, and the pace was just fast enough to keep things moving. I enjoyed how fast Shishido and Gang Orca were able to take care of the villain and return to their game. Watching these definitely made me way more excited for season six of My Hero Academia, and it definitely cannot come fast enough: AAAHH! It was definitely a treat for the wait, and I will make sure to remain a good fangirl, maybe it will make time pass faster.

