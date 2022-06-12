My Hero Academia OVAs: New Images, Overviews, Character Info Released

With the sixth season of My Hero Academia releasing this Fall, two Season 5 OVAs (Original Video Animations) were announced to be hitting screens before then, this Summer. The wait for the sixth season will definitely seem shorter with these little treats around the corner, both OVAs are set to screen later this month. Before war approaches, we hope to get some more smiles and good times with our favorite heroes in training.

The first OVA announced, Hero League Baseball, will feature hero teams made of different agencies; in which they are supposed to face one another in a baseball league the heroes have set up. The teams have to call on members from other schools and agencies to get a chance to win this competition. The second OVA announced, "Laugh! As if You Are in Hell", will feature our favorite trio of heroes in training: Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki. It will be the story of how they encounter the villain Smiley during their internship at Endeavor's agency. Both OVAs are set to screen in Japanese theatres this month, from June 16th to June 19th before being released onto streaming services (dates for other countries have not been announced yet).

There were two sets of images released— four for each part of the upcoming season five OVAs. Each part seems to focus on a specific set of characters we already know. Hero League Baseball (HLB) includes many pro-heroes competing along with students from UA. I wonder if they will be able to use their powers to aid their game. However, in these, we do not see the presence of our three musketeers. Though it seems we will get a full OVA on them while working under Endeavor. I love that we will get to meet a new villain. It is always fun seeing side stories with new characters.

Here's a look at the images and overview for "HLB":

HLB stands for "Hero League of Baseball" – it is a baseball league founded by pro-heroes who love baseball! It's game day! The last game of the HLB championship is between Gang Orca and Shishido's two rival agencies. They form a team ("Orcas" and "Lionels") to compete. In the world of HLB, there is no rule – using their quirks is of course accepted. However, just when the game is about to finish, they are interrupted by a villain. Who will be the winner of HLB!? Players' lineup for the Orcas includes Gang Orca, Shoji, Jiro, Kaminari, Mineta, Sero, Shiozaki, Shinrin Kamui, and Mt. Lady; while the players' lineup for the Lionels includes Shishido, Ojiro, Sato, Shishida, Shoda, Fat Gum, Kirishima, Amajiki, and Tetsutetsu

And here's a look at the images and overview for "Laugh! As if You Are in Hell":

Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki participate in internship under the No.1 hero, Endeavor's agency. One of their tasks these days is to find a villain ("Smiley") who draws doodles in the city. However, since the urgency is so low, they let other pro-heroes solve this case. One day, Smiley draws a doodle on Endeavor's house! Being furious, Endeavor himself and the 1-A trio go out to get the villain. However, Smiley's quirk turns out to be something ridiculous but powerful… It is to make anyone who looks into his eyes laugh hysterically! Can the team capture the villain and stop laughing!?

And we're also going to be introduced to some new faces. In "HLB", Nobuyuki Hiyama (Hiei in Yu Yu Hakusho) is set as the pro hero Shishido. While over in "Laugh! As if You Are in Hell", Hironori Kondo (Goyef in So I'm a Spider, So What?) will voice Mister Smiley, the main villain. Here's a sneak preview:

The sixth season of My Hero Academia is set to premiere this upcoming Fall. However set for next month we have, HERO FES 2022, the My Hero Academia Ultra Event on July 24th where the first episode of My Hero Academia season 6 will screen before its premiere. Surely fans across the globe, like me, are crossing their fingers they might get a little snippet of it (at least) through streaming services.