My Hero Academia Season 6 Ep. 4 Review: Dark Days Ahead for Our Heroes

This week's episode of My Hero Academia, "Inheritance," escalated the intensity and elevated the stakes of the heroes' current surprise raid at the Jaku General Hospital to get their hands on Garaki and attack the Gunga Mountain Villa to ambush the villains. It really adds to the growing tension and sort of brings reality crashing in that tables might be turned soon. Villains about to get turnt!

Last week we were left with new feelings about Hawks. Twice deserved better… I mean, Hawks knew and tried, but things took a little turn, and Dabi joined the party. This week we get a little throwback from Tokoyami's perspective, where Hawk confesses fire is his ultimate weakness, and man, it had to be Dabi to show up. Not just that, but it seems his goal is to carry through Stain's mission and rid the world of what they call fake heroes. He also knows Hawks' real name, which we are shown he had given away a long time ago. However, we are not able to hear what Dabi answers when Hawks asks who he really is. This little incident seems like a little hint that the current mission might not go as smoothly as hoped.

On the hospital end, Mirko has lost an arm, and realizing time is cutting short, she risks it all in an effort to get to Garaki and stop whatever he is cooking, and this is when alarms go off for the heroes, and they realize the danger they are currently in. First, I have to say I am very excited to see the heroes in action to this magnitude. I know they were heroes, but things have never been as deadlier as they seem to currently be, so it is nice to see the characters we have following all along truly show us what they have got.

That said, the animation has gotten much blunter and has grown darker, as it should. I am terrified for what is to come. I think the first hint we got was how Tokoyami's Dark Shadow felt when it saw Gigantomachia. Next, it was Mirko's danger sense. And now, seeing how things developed in Shigaraki's mind, I'm even more concerned for our heroes' futures. As per Garaki, All for One gave his original quirk to Shigaraki and just kept a copy of it for himself. That coupled with Shigaraki's destruction, I can imagine it is a truly deadly combo. We see he finally lets go of his past and joins All for One in his mind before waking up.

It seems things might be taking a turn for the worse pretty soon and I am scared after seeing how it zooms in on Gigantomachia holding his radio close. I hope our heroes have a backup plan because things are looking pretty grim from where I sit… on my couch watching this through my phone, I know, but still. We currently have so many big players in the game, and I am already terrified for Hawks and Mirko. I hope everyone can reach some sort of safe place before poop really hits the fan as this season of My Hero Academia rolls on.

