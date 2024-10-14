Posted in: Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, my hero academia

My Hero Academia Season 7 Finale "Battle Without a Quirk" Review

Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 21: "Battle Without a Quirk" was a total banger of a finale for this season. Here's a look...

Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 21: "Battle Without a Quirk" was a total banger of a finale for this season. It's that I wish there would have been a little bit more of the others involved, but we still managed to get their essence in this episode in a very special way. While brutal, it still managed to instill hope that things might turn in favor of our Heroes at some point.

The episode starts with the last scene of the last episode, and I nearly choked back tears again. It truly was beautiful. We do see that Ochaco is nearly dying after losing so much blood and not even being able to talk. Toga notices Ochaco is still trying to let everyone who was floating down slowly even as she is unable to move herself. This time they hit our hearts sooner as Toga starts talking to Ochaco and what Ochaco's actions meant to her. It was actually beautiful and she explains the difference between the approaches Dabi and Ochaco had. Pretty heartbreaking, too, since Dabi tried the way he could to make her past and pain disappear. However, Ochaco got to the root of what Toga has been harming all her life: acceptance of who she is and feeling safe.

Toga then proceeds to return the favor: she turns into Ochaco and gives her blood to Ochaco for transfusion. She also said that socializing is a give and take as well and wishes she could have been able to have friends to share moments like this. A little morbid, but seeing Shigaraki's and her upbringing, it seems that their Quirks did require to be used to not cause ulterior damage. In the process, it seems Toga sacrifices for Ochaco, and the last serial soy is Toga holding Ochaco in her arms. Aww, man, it seems they did end up making me empathize with Toga and like her in the end. My Hero Academia has had a great track record with character arcs thus far.

After we go back a few minutes earlier and see what happens when All Might meets All For One and the battle that ensues. It was brutal and All Might did land air a few blows to get AFO rolled up and actually got him regenerating faster and faster, and now even looking younger. I love that La Brava broadcasts this battle for everyone to see all that he is giving for hope. In the process, seeing his memories of becoming Nana's protégé and Deku had me with a little knot in my throat. It was also sweet that he had a little bit of Class 1-A's powers with him on each of his attacks. I truly enjoyed seeing All Might in action before we see Deku realize he is fighting within the One For All vestige in him. It has me with my hand in my chest, and man, I cannot wait to see things turn in their favor.

Given that this is where the seventh season of My Hero Academia ends, I am sure there will be so much more happening in this battle. This season was truly exceptional from beginning to end. I loved that it took itself seriously and actually made its tone more serious to match the severity of the situation. I am very excited to see where things head with the last and final season. However, that crumpled card at the end is a very big hint of what is to come. I am equally excited and sad because I will definitely miss looking forward to new seasons.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 21: "Battle Without a Quirk" Review by Alejandra Bodden 9.5 / 10 Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 21: "Battle Without a Quirk" was a total banger of a finale for this season. It's that I wish there would have been a little bit more of the others involved, but we still managed to get their essence in this episode in a very special way. While brutal, it still managed to instill hope that things might turn in favor of our Heroes at some point.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!