Mystery Science Theater 3000 Offers Turkey Day Marathon Voting Update

Picture it…it's turkey day, better known as American Thanksgiving, and you're sitting down for a marathon of Mystery Science Theater 3000. What? Would you rather have to listen to that one uncle babble on about the arrival of deceased JFK, Jr.? I would assume you wouldn't. So grab the gravy, turkey, and whatever favorite dish and get ready for b-movie weirdness.

It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without turkey—cinematic turkey, that is! This Thanksgiving, break out the pureed giblets, crack open some canned wassail and join your fellow MSTies for the beloved annual Mystery Science Theater 3000 Turkey Day Marathon. Hosted by Jonah Ray, Emily Marsh, Tom Servo, Crow T. Robot, and GPC2, this year's event will include special exclusive announcements regarding the films being used for Season 13.

TOURNAMENT UPDATE! YOU have chosen four of the eight episodes to be shown this Turkey Day! But let's not stop there — let's keep voting to see which episode takes the purely ceremonial #1 spot! It's MAGIC VOYAGE OF SINBAD vs HERCULES AGAINST THE MOON MEN. https://t.co/HSwjxOwX6K pic.twitter.com/hIvYSpGAFs — Mystery Science Theater 3000 (@MST3K) November 10, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Starting at 9 am ET / 6 am PT on Thursday, November 25, the marathon will feature an extended lineup of eight classic MST3K episodes, with four chosen by fans via a bracket elimination poll and four chosen by Joel Hodgson and the creative team behind Season 13. This year's marathon will feature new host segments with upcoming Season 13 cast members Jonah Ray, Emily Marsh, Tom Servo (Conor McGiffin), Crow (Nate Begle), and GPC2 (Yvonne Freese). Throughout the marathon, exclusive teasers will reveal each of the 13 films that will be riffed in the show's upcoming thirteenth season, which will premiere exclusively on the show's new virtual online theater, the Gizmoplex, in 2022.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Watch The MST3K TURKEY DAY MARATHON On Thursday, November 25th! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3aCVxlSd5o&feature=emb_title)

Originally airing for 11 seasons from 1988 to 1999, Mystery Science Theater 3000 became one of the most beloved cult TV shows of all time. In 2015, fans united behind a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign to revive the show for two new seasons, followed by another successful campaign in 2021. Watch The MST3K Turkey Day Marathon on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire via the Shout! Factory TV app