Mythic Quest: Apple TV+ Launching Season 3 This November

We're coming up on it being close to a year since fans of Rob McElhenney, Megan Ganz & Charlie Day's Mythic Quest learned that the hit Apple TV+ series would be back for both a third and fourth season. And over the summer, we were getting filming updates via social media to keep up us up-to-speed. Well, it won't be long until we get to see the fruits of all that labor when the 10-episode third season of the workplace comedy focusing on the world of video game developing returns this November. Here's what you need to know about what's to come…

After the third season premieres on Friday, November 11, with the first two episodes, single episodes will drop weekly through January 6, 2023. Now with that in mind, we have a look back at the two previously-released previews & season overview for Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest… take a look:

In season three, as Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses' incessant bickering. Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo returning as his assistant — more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man.

Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest is executive produced by McElhenney & Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg & Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik & Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. Hornsby and Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ubisoft.