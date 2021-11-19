Nancy Drew S03E07 Preview: Carson & Ryan Give Off "Step Brothers" Vibe

Heading into tonight's episode of The CW's Nancy Drew, we can't help feeling like Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the team wouldn't mind having to face just one dangerous drama every week like back in the old days of television. Unfortunately, it's 2021 & storyline multitasking is all the rage so that means they have to stay focused on breaking away George's (Leah Lewis) soul from the soul of Odette Lamar. Now while that would be more than enough to fill an hour, we also have to add in Carson (Scott Wolf) & Ryan (Riley Smith), who get themselves mixed up in some mystical matters that send them back to their id-driven adolescence. The best way to describe what you're about to see with the following preview images, overview & promo for "The Gambit of the Tangled Souls"? Think John C. Reilly and Will Ferrell from Step Brothers…

Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 7 "The Gambit of the Tangled Souls": FOREVER YOUNG – While Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her friends race to find the relic that could finally untangle George's (Leah Lewis) soul from Odette Lamar's, Carson (Scott Wolf) and Ryan (Riley Smith) are affected by a mystical substance that prompts a temporary return to the lowered inhibitions of adolescence. Also starring Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, and Alex Saxon. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Jen Vestuto and Melissa Marlette.

And here's a look back at the official trailer & overview for the third season of The CW's Nancy Drew:

Season three begins one week after the season two finale when we saw Nancy's (Kennedy McMann) mystical relative Temperance Hudson return to Horseshoe Bay with a dark agenda. Nancy's hopes of leaving her hometown for college will be derailed by this mysterious nemesis, and her fate will become entwined with that of her greatest foe yet. While contending with the escalating supernatural threat from her season-long adversary, our legendary teen detective investigates a series of grisly murders that seem to be sending a message to Nancy herself. Is she being stalked by a human serial killer? Or does the murderer originate from beyond the earthly realm? And how are the killings connected to the Hudson bloodline that Temperance and Nancy both share?

On the trail of the ongoing case, the Drew Crew will team up with Nancy while also grappling with their own challenges: Ned "Nick" Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), a former mechanic turned local businessman, must navigate his burgeoning romance with George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose paranormally shortened lifespan means she only has ten years left to live. Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), having tragically parted with her ghostly soulmate, becomes drawn into the long-lost practices of her occultist ancestors. Ace (Alex Saxon), on a path to figure out his calling in life, realizes that he may have feelings for Nancy – and that he may not be the only person competing for her affection.

At the same time, Nancy's biological father, former billionaire Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith), and her adoptive father, attorney Carson Drew (Scott Wolf), begin to find a way forward with Nancy as a family, now that she has publicly acknowledged her parentage and vowed to rectify the criminal legacy of the Hudsons. Putting aside their previous conflicts, the two dads work to support Nancy's headstrong independence and keep her out of harm's way as best they can. Carson will spark a romance that evolves him both personally and professionally, and Ryan will find himself tempted by his previous life as the morally compromised scion to an empire.

This season's adventures will bring Nancy and her friends' standalone cases, new love interests, and emotional journeys of self-discovery – culminating in a showdown with Temperance, which results in a shattering turn that will profoundly change all of their lives.