Nancy Drew Season 2 E17 Preview: Nancy Has Everett Where She Wants Him

Looks like there are two bits of (potential) good news for The CW's Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew this week. Behind the camera, the network released it 2021-2022 programming schedule and pilot pick-ups- and though Tom Swift hasn't received a series order yet, it's still in consideration. Considering the growing need for content out there, that's a much better position to be in than… say… Powerpuff (but we'll leave that one alone). In front of the camera, the season appears to be building towards a resolution of some kind- which is why we're kinda worried. Because any time a description uses a phrase like "exactly where she wants him"- which is the position Nancy (McMann) finds herself in with Everett (Andrew Airlie)- you just know that a twist of three is going to be thrown into the mix (just ask the folks over at ABC's Big Sky). And as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for "The Judgement of the Perilous Captive," there's not a whole lot to calm our nerves.

Nancy Drew Season 2, Episode 17 "The Judgement of the Perilous Captive": BEN HOLLINGSWORTH ("CODE BLACK") GUEST STARS – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) finally has Everett (guest star Andrew Airlie) exactly where she wants him. Meanwhile, Nick (Tunji Kasim) receives upsetting news from one of his tenants, Jake Cazine (guest star Ben Hollingsworth), about the youth center he wants to open. Lastly, Carson (Scott Wolf) shares something disturbing with Bess (Maddison Jaizani). Leah Lewis and Alex Saxon also star. Jeff W. Byrd directed the episode written by Erika Harrison.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nancy Drew 2×17 Promo "The Judgement Of The Perilous Captive" HD (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pLoXCRxGP8E)

Season two of Nancy Drew follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries – both earthbound and supernatural – in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) leads a sleuthing team of unlikely friends: George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose clairvoyant heritage will emerge through her encounters with the paranormal; Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), a con artist and heiress with multiple lady admirers; Ned "Nick" Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), Nancy's ex and George's boyfriend, a gifted mechanic with a tragic past; and philosophical slacker Ace (Alex Saxon), whose computer-hacking skills have caused secret troubles that will soon be exposed. In season one, the Drew Crew helped Nancy discover the stunning truth that Lucy Sable, the ghost who'd been haunting her all season, was her biological mother, and her biological father was corrupt billionaire Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith).

Season two is a direct pickup from season one, so it will span the autumn of 2019, during Nancy's gap year before college. Ryan will attempt to redeem himself by forging a father-daughter bond with Nancy while keeping her parentage a secret from the rest of his powerful family. Nancy will also find a way forward with her adoptive father Carson Drew (Scott Wolf) by becoming an investigator for his legal practice. Her adventures will bring the Drew Crew standalone cases, new romances, and emotional journeys of self-reinvention as Nancy tries to navigate with both her biological parent and the man who raised her – but the compounding intrigue and menace of the Hudson family will ultimately force her to make a life-altering choice.

The CW's Nancy Drew also stars Aadila Dosani (Unspeakable) and Praneet Akilla (October Faction) as Amanda and Gil Bobbsey, respectively- known more famously as the Bobbsey Twins. Executive producers include Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Lis Rowinski. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, the series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire.

