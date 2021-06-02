Nancy Drew Season 2 Finale Preview: Has Nancy's Time Finally Run Out?

To say that the season finale of The CW's Nancy Drew is a matter of life or death would definitely not be an understatement. With Carson (Scott Wolf) revealing the truth to Nancy (Kennedy McMann) that the wraith from the bus in the woods has been feeding off of her life force for weeks- in particular, her depression and doubt, things are looking pretty grim. Because unless the "Drew Crew" can find an answer, Nancy will end up like all of the other paranormal parasites' hosts end up. Dead. Now here's a look at the preview images, overview, and promo for tonight's season-ender, "The Echo of Lost Tears."

Nancy Drew Season 2, Episode 18 "The Echo of Lost Tears": SEASON FINALE – Carson (Scott Wolf), Ryan (Riley Smith) and the Drew Crew work together to help Nancy (Kennedy McMann). Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Maddison Jaizani and Alex Saxon also star. Amanda Row directed the episode, written by Noga Landau & Katie Schwartz.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nancy Drew 2×18 Promo "The Echo of Lost Tears" (HD) Season Finale (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otL6mWKOBfM)

Season two of Nancy Drew follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries – both earthbound and supernatural – in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) leads a sleuthing team of unlikely friends: George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose clairvoyant heritage will emerge through her encounters with the paranormal; Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), a con artist and heiress with multiple lady admirers; Ned "Nick" Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), Nancy's ex and George's boyfriend, a gifted mechanic with a tragic past; and philosophical slacker Ace (Alex Saxon), whose computer-hacking skills have caused secret troubles that will soon be exposed. In season one, the Drew Crew helped Nancy discover the stunning truth that Lucy Sable, the ghost who'd been haunting her all season, was her biological mother, and her biological father was corrupt billionaire Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith).

Season two is a direct pickup from season one, so it will span the autumn of 2019, during Nancy's gap year before college. Ryan will attempt to redeem himself by forging a father-daughter bond with Nancy while keeping her parentage a secret from the rest of his powerful family. Nancy will also find a way forward with her adoptive father Carson Drew (Scott Wolf) by becoming an investigator for his legal practice. Her adventures will bring the Drew Crew standalone cases, new romances, and emotional journeys of self-reinvention as Nancy tries to navigate with both her biological parent and the man who raised her – but the compounding intrigue and menace of the Hudson family will ultimately force her to make a life-altering choice.

The CW's Nancy Drew also stars Aadila Dosani (Unspeakable) and Praneet Akilla (October Faction) as Amanda and Gil Bobbsey, respectively- known more famously as the Bobbsey Twins. Executive producers include Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Lis Rowinski. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, the series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire.

And since you're here…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.