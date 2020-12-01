The CW's surprise hit mystery-thriller series Nancy Drew is only a little less than two months away from a new season and a new mystery. On the season front, the series will also serve as the basis for the spinoff series Tom Swift, announced in October as a backdoor pilot set for the show's second episode (more below). On the "new mystery" front, we have the following teaser "Bandwith"- with Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the crew caught up in a new mystery. Except for this time, the shadow of death is around each of them and- their fear could be their downfall.

Here's your look at the season 2 return of The CW's Nancy Drew, set to premiere on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 (and yeah, it looks like Stephen King was right about Maine:

The CW's Nancy Drew stars Kennedy McMann as Nancy Drew, Scott Wolf as Carson Drew, Alex Saxon as Ace, Leah Lewis as George Fan, Maddison Jaizani as Bess Marvin, Tunji Kasim as Ned "Nick" Nickerson, Riley Smith as Ryan Hudson, and Alvina August as Detective Karen Hart. Executive producers include Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Lis Rowinski. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, the series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire.

As for that proposed spinoff, Tom Swift follows the serialized adventures of its titular Black, gay, billionaire inventor who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him. His missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship, and the mysteries of the universe yet-unsolved.

Inspired by the Stratemeyer Syndicate series of novels first introduced in 1910, the spinoff's lead character Swift is set to be introduced during a second season episode of Nancy Drew as a back-door pilot. The episode will see Swift crash into one of Nancy's investigations. She interprets the event as supernatural, while Swift believes it to be cosmically paranormal. Reportedly, a pilot script is already in development, with Nancy Drew bosses Melinda Hsu Taylor and Noga Landau co-creating the new series with Cameron Johnson of Fake Empire, which also produces the original show. CBS Studios is set to produce, with Nancy Drew executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage executive producing Tom Swift alongside Lis Rowinski, Johnson, Landau, and Hsu Taylor.