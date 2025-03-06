Posted in: Anime, DVD/Blu-ray, Movies, TV | Tagged: Nasu: Summer in Andelusia

Nasu: Summer in Andalusia: Anime Film Comes to Blu-Ray on March 11th

Nasu: Summer in Andalusia, the anime feature film by Studio Ghibli veteran Kitarō Kōsaka, arrives on North American Blu-Ray on March 11th.

Studio Ghibli veteran Kitarō Kōsaka directs this unique anime, first to compete at Cannes Film Festival.

Blu-Ray includes director interviews, official trailers, 5.1 audio, and complete storyboards.

Adapted from Iō Kuroda's manga, this film celebrates cycling, inspired by real riders and teams.

Anime distributor AnimEigo and parent company MediaOCD have announced the home media Blu-ray release of Nasu: Summer in Andalusia on March 11th. From studio MADHOUSE and famed animator Kitaro Kosaka and Studio Ghibli veteran (Director of Okko's Inn, Animation Director of Spirited Away, The Wind Rises) comes the first anime feature film to ever compete in the prestigious Cannes Film Festival! The new Blu-ray release from AnimEigo includes a recent retrospective interview with Kosaka about his storied career, including his work with Studio Ghibli. The release is in partnership with Synergetic.

Nasu: Summer in Andalusia: A Great Slice of Life Drama in Anime Form

IN ANY GOOD RACE, IT ALWAYS COMES DOWN TO THE LAST LEG!

It's been a nonstop swelter in Andalusia this summer—even before the hot-blooded cyclists of this year's La Vuelta came zooming in! Competing as a second-string racer for a third-rate sponsor, Andalusian native Pepe Benengeli isn't exactly the favorite to win. Well, that is unless you're talking to the folks at his brother's wedding reception! But when a series of mid-race revelations leave him at a crossroads, Pepe explodes in an all-out attack toward the finish line! Some of the teams or riders featured in Nasu were notably influenced by the name and/or uniforms and techniques used by actual international cycling teams or riders in the early 2000s.

Nasu: Summer in Andalusia was adapted from the three-volume manga by Iō Kuroda after cycling fan Hayao Miyazaki encouraged his colleague Kitaro Kosaka to take a stab at it. It was originally released in 2003 and also spawned a sequel, Nasu: A Migratory Bird with Suitcase, in 2008.

Nasu: Summer in Andalusia Blu-Ray Features

$19.99 SRP

Interview with Director Kitaro Kosaka and voice cast

Official trailers

Contains 5.1 and 2.0 lossless Japanese audio, English subtitles

Full feature storyboards

Feature film: 47 Min.

Nasu: Summer in Andalusia is now available on VOD and Blu-Ray.

