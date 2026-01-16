Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

NBC Giving Morgan & Radcliffe Series "Reggie Dinkins" Special Premiere

NBC is offering a special premiere of Tracy Morgan & Daniel Radcliffe-starring The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins on Sunday. Here's a look!

NBC really wants to make sure you check out Showrunners Robert Carlock and Sam Means' Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe-starring The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. Originally set to premiere on Monday, February 23rd, the network is offering viewers a special premiere this Sunday, January 18th, at 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT (or immediately following the NFL playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears). After this weekend, the series will be back on Feb. 23rd with both an encore of the opening episode and the first airing of the second episode. To get the word out about Sunday night's big spotlight, NBC released an official promo trailer for the series (which you can check out above). In addition, we have preview images, an overview, and the show's key art poster waiting for you below:

Disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe). In order to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past. The series also stars Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall.

NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is executive-produced by Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Eric Gurian, and David Miner. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, Bevel Gears, Means Ends Production, and Streetlife Productions, Inc. produce.

