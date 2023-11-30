Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: christmas, nbc, peacock, Rockefeller Center

NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center Shares Tree-Lighting Highlights

NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center shared looks at Kelly Clarkson, Chloe Bailey, Cher, Seth MacFarlane & more; video of the tree lighting.

On Wednesday night, Emmy & Grammy Award winner Kelly Clarkson & TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin were on hand to throw the switch during NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center. But they were far from alone -with Chloe Bailey, Adam Blackstone, Cher, David Foster, Liz Gillies, Darlene Love, Seth MacFarlane, Barry Manilow, Katharine McPhee, Keke Palmer, Carly Pearce, Manuel Turizo, and more on hand to help bring out the holiday spirit. Blackstone & Palmer, Foster & McPhee, and Gillies & MacFarlane all contributed holiday duets – while Cher performed solo as well as with Love for a special song (and that's because Cher & Darlene Love get to do whatever they want – because this is Cher & Darlene Love we're talking about here, people!). Of course, the Radio City Rockettes were also on hand for a festive performance. And it all culminated with the lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center – but just in case you missed it? Here's a look at an image gallery of what went down – followed by a look at the moment everyone was counting down to…

And here's a look at what the night was all about – the official lighting of the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree:

The 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is officially lit 🎄 pic.twitter.com/QtXfw2Gfte — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 30, 2023 Show Full Tweet

So what about the biggest star of the show – the Christmas tree? This year's special event will celebrate the lighting of an 80-foot tall, 43-foot wide Norway Spruce from Vestal, N.Y. Weighing approximately 12 tons, the tree will be adorned with 50,000+ multi-colored LED lights. Resting atop the tree is a three-dimensional Swarovski star covered in 3 million crystals – meaning it's pretty pricey (and that we would definitely not want to be one of the folks handling it). Unfortunately, there will be no strings of popcorn again this year – but there's always next year. Here's a look at the backstory on this year's tree:

NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center is produced by the Emmy Award-winning Brad Lachman Productions. Brad Lachman and Bill Bracken serve as executive producers – with Matt Lachman producing and Glenn Weiss directing.

