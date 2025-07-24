Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: NCIS: Tony & Ziva

NCIS: Tony & Ziva Official Trailer, New Images Get SDCC 2025 Release

Here's an official trailer for EPs and series stars Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly, and EP/Showrunner John McNamara's NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

Article Summary NCIS: Tony & Ziva releases its official trailer and new images during SDCC 2025.

Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly return as leads, with John McNamara as showrunner.

The 10-episode season premieres September 4 with a three-episode drop, then weekly releases.

The series finds Tony and Ziva on the run in Europe after an attack on Tony’s security company.

Executive producers and series stars Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly, and executive producer and showrunner John McNamara, headed out to San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) earlier today – and they didn't come empty-handed. With the 10-episode NCIS: Tony & Ziva set for a three-episode premiere on Thursday, September 4th (U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Japan) and single episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays until the season finale on October 23rd, we're getting our best look yet at the series with the release of the official trailer (which you can check out above) and new preview images.

The streaming series picks up after Ziva's (de Pablo) supposed death when Tony (Weatherly) left the team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with the team before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. Since then – and where we find them in NCIS: Tony & Ziva – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali (Gie), together. When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them, and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after. Joining de Pablo, Weatherly, and Gie are Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Julian Ovenden, Nassima Benchicou, Lara Rossi, Terence Maynard, and James D'Arcy.

"We're beyond excited to finally share Tony and Ziva's next chapter with the incredible fans around the world who never stopped believing this day would come," shared de Pablo and Weatherly. "Returning to these roles together on screen after more than a decade has been an unforgettable journey packed with lies, spies, danger, desire… and self-driving murder cars. (Don't worry, that last one will make sense soon). This is one wild ride you won't want to miss, and as they say in Paris: Accrochez-vous bien!"

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount+'s NCIS: Tony & Ziva features John McNamara as showrunner. McNamara, Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly, Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain, Shelley Meals, and Mairzee Almas executive produce the series.

