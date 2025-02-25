Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Neagley, Reacher

Neagley Star Maria Sten Checks In From "Reacher" Spinoff Series Set

After big casting news earlier today, Maria Sten checked in from the set of filming Prime Video's upcoming "Reacher" spinoff series Neagley.

Earlier today, we had some major casting news for Prime Video's upcoming Maria Sten-starring "Reacher" spinoff series Neagley to pass along (more on that below). With filming officially underway, Sten is checking in from the set to let fans know that work is underway. "It's officially official, people! Neagley is happening!" Sten wrote as the caption to her Instagram post, posing with a clapperboard. "Our creative team has cooked up an incredible show with such a stellar cast, and I can't wait to share more details as we continue production… all I can say for now is welcome to Neagley's world. It's time for coco pops!!"

Sten will be joined in the upcoming series by Greyston Holt (The Night Agent, Riverdale) as Detective Hudson Riley; Jasper Jones (King Ivory) as Keno; Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Mortal Kombat 2) as Renee; Matthew Del Negro (Mayor of Kingstown, City on a Hill) as Pierce Woodrow; and Damon Herriman (Justified, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) as Lawrence Cole.

"We are moving quite quickly on it. The first shoot day is tomorrow," Sten shared during an interview with Collider from last week when asked for a production update. "They moved fast on that one. That is how they had to approach it in terms of timing it out with the Reacher show. And it feels very much true to how my experience of the show has been. 'Am I doing something? Am I not doing something? Oh, I'm doing something. Okay, great. Let's go.' So, it's exciting."

In terms of the spinoff series itself, talk of expanding the "Reacher" universe began shortly after the first season hit and everyone realized that they had a pretty huge hit on their hands. Still, Sten wasn't buying into the talk until things got serious and details were in play. "There's always rumors. There's always, 'In success, maybe this could happen.' And you're like, 'Uh huh, sure,' because it's Hollywood, right? It's not over until it's over and it's printed and has aired," Sten explained. "So, I always just took it like, 'Oh, that'd be interesting, but it doesn't mean anything to me if it's not a concrete thing that is happening. I'm cautiously optimistic in that way. And so, it wasn't really until after Season 2, going into Season 3, that the conversation started becoming more real. And then, the show didn't get officially greenlit until October."

In terms of what viewers can expect, Sten said that they will learn a lot more about what their favorite character has going on in her life – personally and professionally. "Neagley has a lot going on in her life. She has a history, and she has a life lived. She has some quite severe personal issues of her own that she's grappling with. We just get to know her better and see her grapple with these issues," Sten revealed. "For anybody who likes the character, I think it'll be nice to get to know her a little bit better. And we have rounded up such a great cast for this season of Neagley. I'm just thrilled to get going and sink my teeth in."

