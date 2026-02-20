Posted in: Movies, Netflix, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: james cameron, netflix

Netflix "Disappointed" James Cameron Pushed Paramount "Disinformation"

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said he was "surprised and disappointed" that James Cameron was pushing Paramount's "disinformation campaign."

Article Summary Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos blasts James Cameron for supporting Paramount's "disinformation campaign."

Sarandos denies Netflix ever discussed a 17-day theatrical window for Warner Bros releases.

James Cameron warned lawmakers of dangers if Netflix acquires Warner Bros, citing threat to cinemas.

Netflix remains committed to a 45-day theatrical window for major film releases.

As the clock continues to tick down on whatever the final resolution will be for this phase of the Warner Bros Discovery-Netflix-Paramount Skydance showdown, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos is pushing back on claims filmmaker James Cameron made in a letter sent by Cameron on February 10th to Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), Chairman of the U.S. Senate's Antitrust, Competition Policy, and Consumer Rights Subcommittee. In a nutshell, Cameron sees Netflix acquiring Warner Bros as "The End Times" for the theater business and cinematic experience, while seemingly supporting David Ellison's Paramount Skydance (which also happens to be distributing Cameron's upcoming Billie Eilish concert film, Hit Me Hard and Soft, this May).

Speaking with FOX Business' The Claman Countdown earlier today (you can check out the interview above), Sarandos said that he was "particularly surprised" by Cameron's letter. The Netflix head noted how Cameron referenced Netflix eyeing a 17-day release window for films in physical theaters before moving to streaming – something that's never come from anyone involved with the Warner Bros Discovery deal on the streaming service's side. "I met with James personally in late December and laid out for him our 45-day commitment to theatrical exhibition of films and to the Warner Brothers slate," Sarandos shared. "I have talked about that commitment in the press countless times. I swore under oath in front of the Senate Subcommittee on Antitrust that that's what we would be doing."

Sarandos continued, "So I am …I'm particularly surprised and disappointed that James chose to be part of the Paramount disinformation campaign that's been going on for months about this deal. I have never even uttered the words '17-day window.' So I don't know where it came from or why he would be part of that machine." Netflix granted a seven-day waiver for Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Skydance to continue talks, with Warner Bros. Discovery giving Paramount Skydance seven days to make its best case (until Feb. 23rd). Warner Bros. Discovery has scheduled a shareholders meeting for March 20th to formally finalize the Warner Bros. Discovery/Netflix deal.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!