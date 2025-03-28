Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: neuromancer

Neuromancer: Max Irons, André De Shields & Marc Menchaca Join Cast

Max Irons, André De Shields, and Marc Menchaca have joined the cast of Apple TV's adaptation of William Gibson's Neuromancer series.

Max Irons, André De Shields, and Marc Menchaca are set for key recurring roles opposite Callum Turner and Briana Middleton in Neuromancer, Apple TV+'s 10-episode drama series based on the award-winning novel of the same name by William Gibson. Turner plays Case, and Middleton plays mirror-shaded street samurai Molly. Mark Strong plays Armitage – Case and Molly's mysterious ex-military employer – and Joseph Lee plays Hideo, a professional bodyguard as they get hired to pull a heist to steal and free a rogue AI.

In Neuromancer, Case was the sharpest data thief in the matrix—until he crossed the wrong people, and they crippled his nervous system, banishing him from cyberspace. Now a mysterious new employer has recruited him for a last-chance run at an unthinkably powerful artificial intelligence. With a dead man riding shotgun and Molly, a mirror-eyed street samurai, to watch his back, Case is ready for the adventure that upped the ante on an entire genre of fiction. Neuromancer was the first fully realized glimpse of humankind's digital future—a shocking vision that has challenged our assumptions about technology and ourselves, reinvented the way we speak and think, and forever altered the landscape of our imaginations.

Created for television by Graham Roland and JD Dillard, Neuromancer follows a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case (Turner) who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high-stakes crime with his partner Molly (Middleton), a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes, aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets.

Irons will play Jean Tessier-Ashpool, De Shields will portray Julius Deane, and Menchaca will play The Dixie Flatline. They join previously Cleménce Poésy, Peter Sarsgaard, Emma Laird, and Dane DeHaan in a rogue's gallery of depraved baddies that is growing by the week. Yes, these are the bad guys. A co-production between Skydance Television, Anonymous Content, and Apple Studios, Neuromancer is also produced by Drake's DreamCrew Entertainment. Roland will serve as showrunner and Dillard is set to direct the pilot episode. Neuromancer is executive produced by Roland and Dillard alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television; Anonymous Content; Drake, Adel 'Future' Nur, and Jason Shrier for DreamCrew; Zack Hayden; and Gibson. You know, you could just read the original book if you haven't already before the story gets ground through the TV writing blender.

