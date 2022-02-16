New England Patriots Docuseries "The Dynasty" Ordered By Apple TV+

New England Patriots fans will have a definitive documentary to watch soon. Apple has ordered a new 10 part docuseries titled The Dynasty that will look at the twenty-year run of The Patriots from 2001-2021 that saw the team win six Super Bowls & play in nine… and the controversies that followed them. The series will provide unprecedented access to the team, quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft. The series on the Patriots will be produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Documentaries and made in association with NFL Films.

An Inside Look At The New England Patriots Machine

Apple announced today it has ordered The Dynasty, a new documentary event series about the New England Patriots, from Grazer and Howard's Imagine Documentaries, in association with NFL Films, to join its award-winning unscripted slate. The 10-part docuseries is based on the critically-acclaimed New York Times bestselling book by author Jeff Benedict. With unprecedented access to the New England Patriots, Benedict spent two years inside the organization and chronicled the rise and historic 20-year run of the Patriots during the Brady-Belichick-Kraft era. The documentary series, directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Matthew Hamachek (Tiger), will go deeper, drawing on thousands of hours of never-before-seen video footage and audio files from the Patriots organization's archive. The filmmakers have also been given access to the organization during the 2021 season and are conducting hundreds of interviews with past and present Patriots players, coaches, and executives, along with league officials and the arch-rivals of the most dominant sports dynasty of the 21st century.

There have been quite a few looks at the New England Patriots over the years, so this one will have to work overtime to bring something new to the table. Let the chains off and go for it though, and this could be something special and not just a public relations infomercial.