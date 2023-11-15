Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV | Tagged: nbc, Night Court, preview, season 2

Night Court S02: India de Beaufort, Lacretta Signal Filming Return

Night Court stars India de Beaufort & Lacretta took to social media to let fans know that work on the second season is getting back underway.

Article Summary NBC's Night Court Season 2 returns to filming, with India de Beaufort & Lacretta checking in.

Strike delays ruled out a 2023 premiere, but production now looks to be back on track.

We also look back at Marsha Warfield's return as "Roz" teased last season.

Melissa Rauch shared her heartfelt excitement over Warfield's return and the audience's reaction.

Before the impact from the WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes began to be felt, there was hope that series star & EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court would be back for a second season this fall. With the SAG-AFTRA strike having just recently ended (union members are currently voting to ratify a new deal), it's pretty clear by the calendar that a return this year won't be happening. But with the strike over, we do have some great news to share regarding filming. Previously, it was reported that Night Court would be one of the earliest productions to return – and thanks to series stars India de Beaufort (Olivia) and Lacretta (Gurgs), we got some personal confirmation that work was back underway.

Here's a look at a screencap from a video that de Beaufort took while returning to the set, followed by a post from Lacretta – also confirming that today's the first day back while also sharing a look at what was waiting for them when they did

Night Court: Marsha Warfield's (Rosalind "Roz" Russell) Return

During the Night Court season finale, "The Honorable Dan Fielding, Part 2," we see now Judge Dan Fielding (Larroquette) reading aloud what's next on his docket. "Another fight at a bachelorette party in the French Quarter. OK, bailiff, bring in this bride-to-be!" Judge Fielding orders – and guess who it is? Yup, we have Marsha Warfield's Rosalind "Roz" Russell entering the courtroom wearing a sash that reads "Bachelorette" – and Roz is having a hard time believing that anyone would give Dan the black robes. Here's a look at Rauch's Instagram post sharing two looks at her and Warfield, followed by the full transcript of Rauch's message:

Beyond thrilled to have had true 'Night Court' royalty in our presence with the brilliantly talented and hilarious [Marsha Warfield] reprising her legendary role of "Roz" in tonight's [Night Court] season finale. The reaction from the studio audience the night we filmed it was magical. When she walked out on that set and, with her iconic laser delivery, served up her reply to John Larroquette's Dan Fielding, there were audible gasps of excitement, massive applause, laughter, and tears of joy. It was a truly special moment unlike anything I've ever witnessed," Rauch shared in a very sweet & heartfelt post. And it sounds like there's more of Warfield's Roz to come next season. "Not only is Marsha an immensely gifted actor and stand-up, she's one of the most wonderful humans. She has a remarkable gift in which the words she shares with you in conversation go directly into your heart, where they will stay cherished forever. Cannot thank her enough for joining us and for being absolutely incredible in every way. I'm so excited for you all to get to see more of Roz's return in our Season 2 premiere!" Rauch added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!