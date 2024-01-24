Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV | Tagged: nbc, Night Court, preview, season 2

Night Court S02 Preview: Courtroom Cosplaying Finds Dan Going Klingon

Night Court faces "The Wrath of Comic-Con," as a Star Trek "crossover" sees Dan going Klingon & more - check out the preview images.

When series star & EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court returns next week, expect things to get seriously geeky in all of the best ways possible. In "The Wrath of Comic-Con," cosplay breaks out in the courtroom as Dan (Larroquette) gets a whole new perspective on the "comic-con life" by embracing his… inner Klingon?!? Okay, now that we think about it? It kinda fits Dan – meanwhile, Abby (Rauch) realizes that maybe some childhood friends should be left back in childhood. Of course, you know it's never going to go as simply as the overviews read – so here's a look at the official overview and preview images featuring guest stars Wendie Malick and Jessica St. Clair.

Night Court Season 2 Ep. 5 "The Wrath of Comic-Con" Preview

Night Court Season 2 Episode 5 "The Wrath of Comic-Con": When Dan (John Larroquette) finds a potential love connection with a woman (Wendie Malick) who has sworn to destroy him, Dan takes drastic measures, which includes fully embracing the wondrous world of Comic-Con. Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Rauch) is forced to confront the fact that she might actually dislike someone when a childhood "friend" (Jessica St. Clair) comes to visit.

Here's a Look at NBC's Season 2 Overview…

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi), the court's new quick-witted and sarcastic clerk, has seen it all. As a recently divorced, overprotective father of two young girls, he's determined to make sure his daughters see way less than he did.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way).

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.

