Night Court, Sandman/Lucifer, Ackles/MCU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With all of the love & respect to Culture Club with our opener "Time (Clock of the Heart)" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes The Sandman's Neil Gaiman explaining why Tom Ellis isn't the right pick for this Lucifer, Melissa Rauch sharing some new images from NBC's Night Court, and The Boys, Supernatural & Big Sky star Jensen Ackles clears up those Captain America audition rumors. Plus, we have AMC's Interview with the Vampire, The CW's Tom Swift, AEW Double or Nothing, AMC's Better Call Saul, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, George RR Martin, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a rundown of our reviews- this time around, Amazon's The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, May 24, 2022:

Interview with the Vampire Teaser: Every Vampire Has A Story To Tell

Tom Swift Teaser: If You Can "Dream" It, They Can Make It Happen

WWE Raw Preview: Can Cody Rhodes Avoid the Midcard Hell Trap?

Chucky Season 2: Jennifer Tilly's Nica Question Deserves Third Option

AEW Double or Nothing Coming Soon to a Movie Theater Near You

Better Call Saul S06E07 & Animated Spinoff Slippin' Jimmy Previews

Night Court Star Melissa Rauch: "I Love This Cast"; Shares New Images

The Umbrella Academy Meets Sparrow Academy in Cool New Key Art Poster

Ghosts: The Musical – CBS Shares Haunted "Hamilton"-Like Gift For Fans

The Boys Star Jensen Ackles Clarifies Captain America Audition Rumors

Saturday Night Live: Aidy Bryant Thanks SNL Family, Shares BTS Looks

Fear the Walking Dead S07E15 Images: Is This Alicia's Last Stand?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S01E04 "Memento Mori" Images Released

The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Explains Why Tom Ellis Can't Be THIS Lucifer

George RR Martin: No HOTD/LOTR Comp But "I Hope We Succeed More"

The Orville: NH Has "Long Eps"- Just Not Stranger Things 4-Long Eps

Obi-Wan Interview: Moses Ingram on Inquisitor Reva, Lightsabers & More

Stranger Things 4 Final Trailer: These Heroes Don't Run- They Fight

Upstart Crow Returns To West End After Being So Rudely Interrupted

The Book of Boba Fett: Jon Favreau Talks Godfather, Conan Inspirations

I Am An Addict To Doctor Who: Time Fracture And Dreading Withdrawal

Saturday Night Live S47 Finale Reactions & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch

Here's a look at the round-up of our reviews, with this go-around including Amazon's The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks:

The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks Review: An Enduring Success Story

