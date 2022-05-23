The Book of Boba Fett: Jon Favreau Talks Godfather, Conan Inspirations

The Book of Boba Fett has seen more than its fair share of mixed reactions upon its release on Disney+. Creator Jon Favreau and director Robert Rodriguez made sense to Vanity Fair about why the series' title character played by Temuera Morrison developed a change of heart given his time in the criminal underworld of the Star Wars universe. The series follows Boba from the time he climbed out of the Sarlaac pit he found himself in during the events of Return of the Jedi (1983) to finding renewed purpose as the Daimyo of Mos Espa on Tatooine. The character was reintroduced in season two of The Mandalorian which saw the one-time bounty hunter reclaim his beskar armor and help him rescue Jedi adept Grogu along the way.

"You think about Don [Vito] Corleone," Favreau said in reference to The Godfather character played by Marlon Brando. "There's a tremendous amount of restraint because he knows that to be sustainable, there has to be [peace]. You don't do well unless there's some political balance, because if you keep going to the mattresses, nobody's earning." During the events of the 1972 film, Corleone also rejects the drug trade and resists calls to "do murder" emphasizing stability and safety. "You think about what things are off-limits. Don Corleone wasn't just doing everything to line his pockets as he got later into his career," he explained. "You look at [Robert] De Niro, in the flashbacks in 'The Godfather: Part II,' as he's walking down the streets. He's seen as somebody who's actually creating, someone the people respect because of the way he conducts himself. There's lots of different ways to run an empire. There's the Sonny Corleone way, there's the Michael Corleone way, and then there's the Vito Corleone way."

While Favreau drew from the Francis Ford Coppola films, Rodriguez was inspired by Conan the Barbarian. "We would talk to Robert about Conan," Favreau says. "Conan starts off as a young warrior and then ages up through the books until he's Conan the King. So how is Boba the crime lord going to be different, knowing what he knows, than what he would've been when he was a younger man? I think he's just wise….He's also a much older character because now we're after the original trilogy. He's at a different point of his life, having experienced what we had seen in all the previous films." For more including Dave Filoni's thoughts on fan projections on the Boba Fett, you can check the whole interview here.