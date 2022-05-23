Saturday Night Live S47 Finale Reactions & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch

Go, go, go, go, go, go/Go, shorty/It's your birthday/We gon' party like it's your birthday/We gon' sip Bacardi like it's your birthday/And you know we don't give a fuck it's not your birthday/You can find me in the club, bottle full of bub/Look, mami, I got the X, if you into takin' drugs/I'm into havin' sex, I ain't into makin' love/So come give me a hug, if you into getting… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With all of the love & respect to 50 Cent with our opener "In da Club" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes a ton of next-day reactions to NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 finale, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant & Kyle Mooney's departures, and what's ahead for SNL. Plus, we have previews for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead & The CW's Riverdale, try out a recipe from FOX's Bob's Burgers, Sammy Guevara destroys the TNT Title on TNT's AEW Rampage, Paramount+'s Star Trek" Strange New Worlds highlights its TOS legacy characters, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a rundown of our reviews- AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, NBC's Saturday Night Live, and Crunchyroll's Spy x Family.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, May 22, 2022:

Fear the Walking Dead S07E14 Preview: Alicia & Strand's Final Toast?

Riverdale S06E15: Cheryl & Heather Reunion; Archie & Tabitha Team-Up

Bob's Burgers DIY: Trying Out the Papaya Was a Rolling Stone Burger

Saturday Night Live: Pete Davidson Recruits Eminem to Honor SNL Boss

Watch: Sammy Guevara Destroy the TNT Title on AEW Rampage

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Rupert Friend on Bringing Grand Inquisitor To Life

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Highlights Show's Legacy Characters

Doctor Who Charm Offensive Offers Look Back at The Tenth Doctor/Donna

Saturday Night Live Finale; The Sandman Self-Love: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Saturday Night Live Posts Davidson, Bryant & McKinnon Goodbye Sketches

Here's a look at the round-up of our reviews, with this go-around including AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, NBC's Saturday Night Live, and Crunchyroll's Spy x Family:

Fear the Walking Dead S07E14 Review: Why We Can't Have Nice Things

Saturday Night Live S47 Finale: Humor, Heart & Rachel Finnster Fears

Spy x Family S01E07 "The Target's Second Son" Damian Desmond

