Night Court, Suits LA & More: NBCUniversal Exec Talks Cancellations

NBCUniversal’s Jeff Bader offered some insights into why Night Court, Suits LA, The Irrational, Found, and Lopez vs. Lopez were canceled.

Heading into this week's Upfronts, NBC made some major moves last week that were not good news to fans of Suits LA, The Irrational, Night Court, Found, and Lopez vs. Lopez, with the network announcing that each of those series had been canceled. Though noting that "it's so hard to talk about shows and which ones we're bringing back," NBCUniversal's President of Program Planning Strategy, Jeff Bader, found a way over the weekend. In terms of Suits creator Aaron Korsh's spinoff sequel series, it sound like it was a matter of high expectations coupled with diminished returns. "'Suits: LA' had a very short run, but it really has not resonated [with audiences in] the way we thought it would. There can be many, many reasons why it hasn't resonated, but it's just not showing the potential to grow for us in the future, unfortunately. Those are the decisions we had to make," Bader shared while speaking with the press.

"We had to look at the performance of the shows, both on linear and on digital," Bader continued, explaining the network's decision-making process in deciding which shows would return to the NBC schedule. "We had to see the ones that looked like they had growth potential in the future. We're looking at how stable they are in their linear performance, how stable they are on digital, which ones are growing, which ones are declining. And we had to make some hard decisions." The NBCUniversal executive added that NBC considered Peacock as an option (like with Law & Order: Organized Crime) for each of the series canceled, but none of them will be making the move.

In terms of numbers, The Irrational had the largest viewership of the five shows, at 4.4 million. Found had 3.7 million, while Lopez v. Lopez had 2.3 million, Night Court had 2.2 million, and Suits LA had 2.1 million.

