Posted in: MGM Television, streaming, TV | Tagged: mgm plus, Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue: MGM+ Pulls Back The Sheet This March

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue hits MGM+ on March 2nd - and judging from that title alone, it's probably not a nice, warm & fluffy story.

Article Summary The mystery thriller Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue premieres on MGM+ on March 2, 2025.

Anthony Horowitz, creator of this gripping series, promises unexpected twists and a breathtaking finale.

A plane crash in the Mexican jungle leads to a suspenseful fight for survival as characters begin to die mysteriously.

Catch the drama unfold with an international cast, uncovering secrets and revealing a deadly adversary. Who survives?

MGM+ released a first-look trailer for the upcoming mystery Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue, premiering on the streaming service on March 2nd, 2025. Viewers should check their local listings for West Coast timing. Ten passports, nine bodies, one deadly secret. Who makes it out alive? Well, that's always the rub, isn't it? The new series is created by British mystery novelist and screenwriter Anthony Horowitz; the series debut features a star-studded international ensemble cast including Emmy Award-winning actor Eric McCormack, Star Trek: Discovery veteran David Ajala, and Siobhán McSweeney. Gee, with a title like that, don't you wonder what the show's about? Romance? Coming-of-age story? Tear-jerking autobiographical memoir? Don't you love the mystery of titles? Or is it what the title is about, after all? Wouldn't that be something?

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue is a strikingly original and taut thriller series with a jaw-dropping reveal waiting at the end. A light aircraft with nine passengers crashes in the Mexican jungle – and everyone survives. But then, one after another, they begin to die in strange and violent ways, and very soon, they begin to realize that, for some inexplicable reason, somebody wants them dead. As the story unfolds in flashback, we meet the survivors as they fight against the heat, a shortage of supplies, and the many dangers of the jungle – and each other. The setting becomes increasingly tense and claustrophobic until, finally, the identity of the killer and the truth are revealed.

"I loved writing Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue, which I think may be the twistiest story I've ever come up with," said Horowitz, who also penned the popular Alex Rider teen spy book series. "It's not just a question of who is committing all these murders, it's why — and I hope audiences will enjoy the truly 'killer' ending."

Nine Bodies In a Mexican Morgue is an original mystery series written, created, and executive produced by Anthony Horowitz CBE (Alex Rider, Magpie Murders) and produced by Eleventh Hour Films, a Sony Pictures Television (SPT) backed company. The series is directed by Brian O'Malley and Viviane Andereggen and produced by Richard Burrell. Jill Green and Eve Gutierrez are the executive producers for Eleventh Hour Films. SPT will distribute the series worldwide. It will be on the BBC in the UK.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!