Nine Perfect Strangers: Hulu Confirms Season 2 In Development

Hulu has greenlit a long-rumored second season of Nicole Kidman drama series Nine Perfect Strangers, with Kidman set to return.

Nine Perfect Strangers was a drama limited series starring Nicole Kidman and produced by David E. Kelley. The show became Hulu's most-watched show ever when it debuted in September 2021, and now, even though we got complete closure on the characters at the end of the mini-series, a second season is happening. Kidman is back to star and executive produce, as nine new strangers travel to the Swiss Alps to attend the wellness retreat with Kidman's Masha. Liv Ullmann, Emmy winner Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus The Last Of Us), Dolly de Leon (Triangle Of Sadness), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (DC's Legends of Tomorrow) and Aras Aydin have joined the cast, with more roles being filled later. Deadline had the news.

Nine Perfect Strangers…Was This Necessary?

Nine Perfect Strangers is based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, who also wrote Big Little Lies, which was turned into a wildly successful show on HBO also from Kelley, and also starring Kidman. From the Deadline article: "Season 2 is said to be following the general formula of the first installment in a new location, the Swiss Alps. Nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living with a 10-day star at a boutique wellness resort run by the resort's director Masha (Nicole Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine "perfect" strangers have no idea what is about to hit them." I am not sure at all that this was necessary. Critics hated this show, but as has been shown countless times over the last few years, that does not mean much. Audiences enjoyed it, and Hulu can't be blamed for doing more. I was personally indifferent, though I found the original season too long and drawn out. We shall see what comes from a second season.

