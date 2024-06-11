Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: might morphin power rangers, MMPR, netflix, power rangers

No Go Power Rangers at Netflix; Creative Revamp Expected by Hasbro

Reports are Netflix is not moving forward with its live-action Power Rangers series, with Hasbro reportedly looking for a creative revamp.

Well, we can officially add this to the list of shows that we covered that we thought had just quietly disappeared but were apparently still in development – at least until today, it seems. Back in November 2021, Hasbro's Entertainment One shared the news that it had found a "great writing partner" for "Power Rangers" overseer Jonathan Entwistle (co-creator of I Am Not Okay With This & The End Of The F***ing World) in their efforts to expand the franchise in a number of ways – including a live-action Netflix series. Not long after, Jenny Klein (Daisy & the Six, The Thing About Pam) joined the project as showrunner, part of Klein's overall two-year television deal with eOne to develop genre & drama-based television content. Now, TVLine is reporting that the series is no longer moving forward – with Hasbro Entertainment reportedly eyeing "a new creative direction for the series" with a different producing partner.

"Building this partnership with Jenny, whose talent and passion transcends genres, is an exciting moment for us. We believe that her distinctive vision makes her the perfect fit to help us develop Hasbro's deep library of IP, as well as original projects, and we're thrilled to have her on board," said Gabe Marano, EVP, Scripted Television, US, eOne, when the news was first announced. Klein added, "eOne is an impressively versatile home to develop original content, and with its incredible toy box to dig into, it's such an exciting place to be. I couldn't feel prouder to bring its beloved IP to viewers." The previous recent news came close to four years after eOne acquired the rights to the "Power Rangers" franchise from Saban Brands – back in 2018. Based on the Japanese tokusatsu franchise "Super Sentai" and first launched in 1993 as Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the franchise has gone on to become one of the longest-running live-action kids series in television history.

