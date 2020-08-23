NOS4A2 Season 2 Finale Preview: Can Charlie Escape Christmasland?

From the very beginning- well before the second season premiere of AMC and BBC America's NOS4A2 had aired- we were told that the war between Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) and Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) would come to a head this season. Vic was willing to do whatever it takes to burn Christmasland to the ground, while Charlie wanted to destroy his greatest threat and make it personal by making her son Wayne (Jason David) a permanent resident of Christmasland. After nine episodes, losses on both sides, and Charlie's horrific fantasy world dying all around him, we've reached our final preview images and promo for the season. As you're about to see, Charlie's about to make a last-ditch effort to escape Christmasland and it appears he might have it- yet something seems off (even by his standards):

NOS4A2 season 2, episode 10 "Bats": Vic makes her final stand against Charlie Manx; Lou and Tabitha solve a Christmasland riddle. Written by Jami O'Brien.

During at interview earlier this month, author Joe Hill said he would definitely be interested in exploring the novel's expanded universe beyond the second season- in particular, more Maggie Leigh (Jahkara J. Smith). In fact, Hill was already looking to explore Maggie's story even before the series came out. "Well before there was ever a TV show, I planned to tell another story about Maggie Leigh called 'The Crooked Alley,' which takes place before the events in NOS4A2," revealed Hill. "It would be interesting to write now because my view of the character has been radically changed by Jahkara Smith. I so love Jahkara's performance as Maggie that I feel like it's more interesting than the version in the book. So in terms of the work on paper, I think there might be room to revisit that world and these characters at some point in some fashion. But I also think AMC could do the same if they want and if there's an audience appetite for it. That was part of the point of spending time in Parnassus in Season Two to meet Old Snake and The Hourglass."

Showrunner Jami O'Brien is more than open to a deeper dive into Christmasland: "I think that Joe created a really vast world in his novel. He hinted at a much bigger world than the world of Charlie and Vic. Though the novel is about Charlie and Vic, he hints that there are lots of other strong creatives and Inscapes in the world of the novel that extend beyond the novel. And so I really love working on the show. I really love the book. I love the whole idea of strong creatives and Inscapes. I think that there is absolutely a world in which that's expanded. I think it depends on how successful our show is and what AMC's appetite is for more NOS4A2, but I certainly would be up for it."

NOS4A2's second season picks up eight years after the events of season one. Vic McQueen remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx. Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne's soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne's future.

Based on best-selling author Joe Hill's novel, who executive produces alongside series creator/showrunner Jami O'Brien (Fear the Walking Dead), NOS4A2 stars Zachary Quinto, Ashleigh Cummings, Mattea Conforti, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Jahkara J. Smith, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, and Jason David. AMC Studios produces in association with Tornante Television.