NXT Preview For 4/13 – The First Tuesday Show and Takeover Fallout

Hey gang! So if you watched NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, you know, we have a new NXT Champion (Karrion Kross), a new NXT Women's Champion (Raquel Gonzalez), and new NXT Tag Team Champions (MSK). On the first Tuesday show, I'm sure we'll hear from the new champs and maybe see who's stepping up as their first challengers. Along with that, we'll see the damage done to Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly after their hellacious Unsanctioned Match. What else does the first Tuesday night NXT have on tap? Let's take a look!

The new Champion, Karrion Kross, will kick off the show tonight, and here's how WWE.com previews what the champ will say:

New NXT Champion Karrion Kross will kick off NXT on its new night this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network. Kross prevailed over Finn Bálor in a highly physical battle at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver to reclaim the black-and-gold brand's top prize. While The Prince gave Kross all he could handle, Bálor, too, fell just as every other Superstar before him to face Kross. With NXT again under the rule of the destructive Kross and the sinister siren Scarlett, can anyone stop them from enforcing their will upon the black-and-gold brand?

We will also be hearing from the new Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez and see the debut of the recently teased Franky Monet.

As far as wrestling action tonight, we can look forward to seeing MSK defend their tag titles against Drake Maverick & Killian Dain, Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Bronson Reed, Dexter Lumis, and Women's Tag Team Champions Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon vs. The Way in an eight-person mixed tag match, and Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar will be issuing an open challenge for his title.

To check it all out, tune in tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.