NXT Preview For 6/15: The TakeOver Fallout Begins Tonight

Hey gang! After a chaotic event, this past Sunday night in NXT TakeOver: In Your House, it looked like NXT Commissioner William Regal had been pushed to his limit. He ended the show saying that things are out of control and a change might be needed for the brand he has overseen for the past seven years. So what does that mean? Will he step down from his position and we will see a new Commissioner named? Does he just need a break? Or does Regal have something else in mind? Maybe even an associate who will more strongly enforce his control over the brand? We will find out tonight!

We do indeed have a card of matches for tonight's edition of NXT on the USA Network, but all the talk is focused on Commissioner Regal and what his future with the brand will be. With that in mind, Regal will be addressing the WWE Universe tonight and WWE.com has a preview of what he'll say:

As he was leaving the building at the conclusion of NXT TakeOver: In Your House Sunday night, NXT General Manager William Regal made a curious statement. Remarking on the enormous chaos that had overtaken NXT, Mr. Regal said that he believes "it's time for a change." What sort of change could he have in mind? Could the seven-year General Manager actually be thinking of stepping down? Is he considering instituting harsh rules in an effort to quell the violence? Could he be looking to enlist help from someone to get NXT back under control? Don't miss all the excitement of NXT, this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA.

In addition to that, we can also look forward to Dakota Kai & NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez facing Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter in tag action, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida issuing another open challenge for his title, LA Knight being crowned as the new Million Dollar Champion by "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase, Imperium taking on Breezango, Io Shirai addressing everyone on what she's doing next, and Tommaso Ciampa & Timmothy Thatcher challenging Grizzled Young Veterans in a Tornado Tag Match.

To check it all out, tune in to the USA Network at 8 pm tonight!