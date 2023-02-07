NXT Preview: WWE Raw Star Bayley to Speak with Toxic Attraction Our preview for tonight's episode of WWE NXT on USA Network sees Raw star Bayley returning to interview Toxic Attraction after Vengeance Day.

The NXT brand took over Peacock and the WWE Network this past Saturday night with their own Premium Live Event in the form of NXT Vengeance Day from Charlotte, North Carolina. Every title was on the line and the action-packed event culminated with a battle for the NXT Championship between Champion Bron Breakker and challenger Grayson Waller inside a steel cage. Breakker was victorious and retained, which set off Waller, who reacted by interrupting General Manager Shawn Michaels' post-show media call and yelling at him. This resulted in a one-week suspension for Waller, but will he defy that punishment and will we see him on tonight's show on the USA Network anyway?

The NXT Championship wasn't the only title causing fallout drama from the event, as it appears we may have seen the demise of Toxic Attraction when Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne got pretty personal in their losing effort in the Triple Threat Match for the Women's Championship. Champion Roxanne Perez was victorious, but the real story might be how nasty the former Women's Tag Team Champions got with each other in the match. To get to the bottom of it all, current Raw star and former Women's Champion Bayley will return tonight to interview the duo. Here's what WWE.com says we can officially look forward to seeing.

"Despite coming up short at NXT Vengeance Day in their quest to become NXT Women's Champion, Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin will be greeted by former NXT legend Bayley in her signature talk show, "Ding Dong, Hello!". Will Toxic Attraction remain united after coming to blows at Vengeance Day? Tune in to NXT at 8/7 C on Tuesday on USA to find out!"

Along with that, tonight on NXT we can look forward to Sol Ruca taking on Zoey Stark, Lyra Valkyria battling Valentina Feroz, and Carmelo Hayes addressing his future after his victory this past weekend.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.