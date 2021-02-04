NXT Recap – Edge Comes to NXT, Covets NXT Championship

Howdy, Folks. Chadster here. And The Chadster would like to start this NXT recap with an apology. Frankly, The Chadster's behavior was just plain unprofessional last week. The Chadster was upset that The Chadster's wife was hanging out with Gary, a man who texts with her an inappropriate amount. But you know what? The Chadster needs to separate his personal life from his career as a wrestling journalist. With that in mind, The Chadster spoke to Keighleyanne. We settled our differences, and The Chadster promises nothing like that will ever happen again.

NXT Recap – February 2rd, 2021

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter – Dusty Rhodes Classic

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez cut a short promo backstage and then go down to the ring for their semi-finals match in the Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic. The winners of the match go to the finals at NXT Vengeance Day, the next Takeover event. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter also cut a promo during their entrance.

During the match, Beth Phoenix talks about how Edge never tells her about what he's doing in WWE. She says she had to find out he would be in the Royal Rumble from a post-it note, and she has no idea what he's here to say in NXT. You know, that's the exact opposite of how The Chadster treats Keighleyanne. The Chadster is constantly telling Keighleyanne about what Edge is doing in WWE. You know what, never mind.

Winners: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

The Chadster's Rating: ****3/4

Vic Joseph and Beth Phoenix present Wade Barrett with gifts in honor of him becoming an American Citizen, but he makes fun of the gifts (a photo of Hacksaw Jim Duggan and a miniature apple pie).

Toni Storm cuts a promo about facing Io Shirai and Mercedez Martinez at Vengeance Day. Johnny Gargano and Austin theory are seen getting ready to make their entrance. NXT takes a commercial break. Edge is seen talking with William Regal. Regal congratulates him on winning the Royal Rumble.

Austin Theory vs. Leon Ruff

The Chadster doesn't normally like to take sides in wrestling matches, but I really identify with Leon Ruff. He's just a plucky upstart trying to carve out his path in NXT, and then along comes this pretty boy, Gary… I mean, Austin Theory, and the next thing you know, he's texting Leon's wife all the time! What the hell, Austin Theory!

But The Chadster promised he was gonna focus on the match. Commotion occurs when Candice LeRea and Indi Hartwell run down to assist Johnny Gargano when he gets knocked down. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart run down too. During all this, Ruff pretends Gargano hit him and gets him kicked out of ringside. He has Theory one-on-one, but it does him no good, and Theory wins with the ATL. Screw you, Gary!

Winner: Austin Theory

The Chadster's Rating: ****1/4

Theory attacks Ruff after the match, but then Dexter Lumis shows up to beat up Theory, rip his hair out, and then tickle his own nose with it. Yes! Go Dexter Lumis! You're a sick pervert, but as long as you've

We get videos for Legado del Fantasma and Xia Li's master, Tian Sha, who is apparently an ancient Chinese warrior princess.

Legado del Fantasma vs. Lucha House Party – Dusty Rhodes Classic

This match is a little faster-paced than The Chadster would like, but The Chadster is sure NXT knows best. Gran Metalik takes the pin in this match as Lucha House Party picks up another loss. Just like The Chadster was willing to take a loss and just ignore this whole Gary thing for the sake of The Chadster's marriage. But is that good enough for Keighleyanne? No. And now she wants to stay with her mother for a while? The Chadster will be right back. He has to grab a six-pack of White Claws from the garage.

Winners: Legado del Fantasma

The Chadster's Rating: ****1/4

MSK come out and cut a promo on Legado del Fantasma. They promise to beat Legado del Fantasma next week and admire the trophy.

Pete Dunn, Danny Burch, and Oney Lorcan arrive at the Capitol Wrestling Center, looking for Finn Balor. NXT takes a commercial break. Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa prepare for their match backstage.

Promo: Pete Dunne

Dunne, Burch, and Lorcan go to the ring and cut a promo. Dunn calls out Finn Balor. Balor comes out. Balor challenges Dunne to a match at Vengeance Day. Edge comes to the ring and says he likes NXT because it focuses on wrestling instead of entertainment. Hey! That's not nice, Edge. He credits NXT with inspiring him to return and puts over Dunne and Balor. He says he might challenge the winner of Dunne vs. Balor for the NXT Championship.

NXT's new interviewer asks Johnny Gargano about facing KUSHIDA at Vengeance Day. He totally freaks out at the mention of the K-word and goes to William Regal's office to get her fired, but KUSHIDA is there, and he beats Gargano up.

Jessi Kamea vs. Toni Storm

This match barely gets started when Mercedez Martinez interferes, attacking Storm.

Winner: Tony Storm by DQ

The Chadster's Rating: ****

Io Shirai comes out to watch the brawl and then hits a moonsault on both of them.

We see a promo by Curt Stallion on Santos Escobar and a teaser for Cameron Grimes, who will be back next week.

Curt Stallion vs. Santos Escobar

Scarlett comes out on a balcony to watch this match and distract Escobar, which reminds The Chadster of how Keighleyanne and her dang texting with Gary have also distracted The Chadster while he's supposed to be recapping NXT. And The Chadster is sorry about that. That is not okay. The Chadster knows that. The Chadster is gonna get this under control. Next match. The Chadster promises.

Escobar wins with the Phantom Driver.

Winner: Santos Escobar

The Chadster's Rating: ****1/2

Karrion Kross comes to the ring, beats up Escobar's henchmen, and delivers a spooky message. Then he runs outside to the parking lot to confront Edge before he leaves and tell him he better not come to NXT because it'll be Kross who has the belt. Edge says maybe he will come to NXT then. No, Edge, you didn't listen.

Undisputed Era vs. Ciampa and Thatcher – Dusty Rhodes Classic

Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa's unlikely duo comes out on top after a grueling main event match. This may have been the best match The Chadster has ever seen. See? The Chadster can do a match recap without mentioning Keighleyanne. And no, The Chadster didn't just go back and delete all the stuff he said about her. This recap is as short as it is because The Chadster wants it to be.

Winners: Ciampa and Thatcher

The Chadster's Rating: *****



Grizzled Young Veterans come out to stare done Thatcher and Ciampa as NXT goes off the air.

Needless to say, this was the best episode of NXT in the history of NXT. Really great stuff all around, and THe Chadster is confident, so confident, that NXT will win the ratings war this week. They almost had it last week. This week is gonna be the week. The Chadster can feel it. Go NXT!