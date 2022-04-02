NXT Stand & Deliver Preview: All The Titles On The Line In Dallas

NXT will have their biggest show of the year on the biggest stage some of these wrestlers have ever been on today with NXT Stand & Deliver in Dallas. It's a matinee showcase for the brand ahead of night one of WrestleMania and the brand has big expectations to meet, not only as a WrestleMania appetizer but also seeing as, in the previous era of the brand, they often received way better reviews than the big WWE show. Will the NXT 2.0 era superstars meet the challenge? Let's take a look at what they have in store for us this afternoon.

While every title in the brand will be on the line today at NXT Stand & Deliver, the main event will see main roster star and current NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler defend the title against the former Champion, Bron Breakker. Can Ziggler hold off one of WWE's brightest and most powerful young stars? Let's see what WWE.com says.

Dolph Ziggler came to NXT 2.0 and did exactly what he said he was going to do: steal the show and the NXT Championship. Responding to then-champion Bron Breakker, Ziggler started "working Tuesday nights" to chase down one of the last few titles he has yet to win and put Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa in their place. The trio locked horns repeatedly across NXT 2.0 and Monday Night Raw as Ciampa and Breakker attempted to protect their home from The Dirty Dawgs. The heated rivalry finally came to a head when Breakker laid down the gauntlet to The Blackheart and The Showoff, stating he would take them both on at the same time. The young champion would come to regret those words as Breakker was pulled out of the ring by Robert Roode in the final moments of a spectacular triple threat main event, allowing Ziggler to nail Ciampa with a Superkick and cover him for a shocking victory. Now, an incensed Breakker has his sights set on taking back control of NXT 2.0 and his title. Will Ziggler keep his grip on Tuesday nights, or can Breakker reclaim his NXT Championship?

Aside from the main event, today at NXT Stand & Deliver we will also see NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose defend her title in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Cora Jade, Io Shirai, and Kay Lee Ray, Imperium defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against The Creed Brothers and MSK in a Triple Threat Match, Toxic Attraction defend their NXT Women's Tag Team Championship against Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes put his title on the line in a Ladder Match against Solo Sikoa, Santos Escobar, Grayson Waller, and Cameron Grimes, Tommaso Ciampa in maybe his last NXT match ever against Tony D'Angelo, and LA Knight taking on the mighty Gunther.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT Stand & Deliver today at 1 pm exclusively on Peacock and the WWE Network.