NXT Takeover Wargames Results – Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes

Dexter Lumis faced Cameron Grimes in a strap match at NXT Takeover WarGames. Did Grimes prove he isn't a coward in this brutal brawl?

Emanating from the COVID Wrestling Center (CWC) in Orlando, Florida, on December 6th, NXT Takeover WarGames is the final NXT PPV event of 2020. There are just five matches scheduled for the show. Timothy Thatcher will face Tommaso Ciampa in an alpha male dominance match. Dexter Lumis and Cameron Grimes will do battle in a strap match. Leon Ruff defends his NXT North American Title against Johnny Gargano and Damian Priest in a triple threat. And then there are the two WarGames matches. For the women, on one side, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai join Shotzi Blackheart to take on Candice LeRea's team of Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez. For the men, Undisputed Era's Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Bobby Fish face Pat McAfee's team of Pete Dunne, Danny Burch, and Oney Lorcan. The show can be watched live and on-demand on the WWE Network.

NXT Takeover WarGames 2020 Results Part 4

Damian Priest, Johnny Gargano, and Leon Ruff are all seen getting ready backstage. But first, it's time for the strap match. Dexter Lumis comes out first. Cameron Grimes is out next, carrying the strap. The ref has a different strap, but Grimes demands they use his. Before the ref can attach it to Lumis, Grimes assaults him. He takes it outside the ring and beats the crap out of Lumis. He continues the beatdown in the ring, but Lumis hulks up and fights back. He hits a Thesz press and puts the strap on himself.

The match finally officially starts—Lumis reels in Grimes as he tries to run away and gets his revenge. Grimes escapes to the outside. He tries to climb up the ring barrier, but Lumis yanks him back by the strap and then punishes him all over the ringside area. Grimes fights back, suplexing Lumis onto the concrete behind a ring barrier. Throughout his beatdown, Grimes continues to attack Lumis's eyes with the strap.

Grimes eventually comes across the other strap that the referee had earlier. He pulls the burlap sack off that strap and puts it over Lumis's head. And then things get very unfortunate as the sack is not well-secured, and Lumis has to use his hand to keep the sack on his head while Grimes attacks him and while he makes a comeback.

Grimes uses the strap to pull Lumis into one of the big steel columns outside the ring posts to hold up the WarGames cages. He goes after Lumis outside some more, but Lumis makes another comeback. Lumis whips Grimes with the strap some more in the ring, but Grimes German suplexes him into the turnbuckles. Grimes gets a chair and beats Lumis with it. Another comeback by Lumis. He hits a fallaway slam, and they trade punches. Lumis manages to get on the top rope, but Grimes pulls him off. He whips Lumis some more.

Grimes goes for Cave-In. Lumis goes for Silence. They scuffle. Grimes ends up with his feet tied up in the strap, and Lumis trips him into a steel chair. He puts Silence on, and Grimes taps.

Dexter Lumis defeats Cameron Grimes via submission.

Another solid match from NXT tonight, but it's hard for a mere strap match to outshine two WarGames matches on a PPV. And I don't think this one tried. Bleeding Cool's live coverage of NXT Takeover WarGames continues. Check back for the results of the next match soon.

This post is part of a multi-part series: NXT Takeover WarGames 2020 Results.