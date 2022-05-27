Obi-Wan: Key Art for Grand Inquisitor, Reva Sevander & More Released

Last night, Disney+ and Lucasfilm dropped a surprise of "Star Wars" fans looking forward to the Deborah Chow-directed and Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen & Moses Ingram-starring Obi-Wan Kenobi. As you know by now, the first two episodes dropped three hours early which means we got to meet some of the folks set to help (or hinder) Obi-Wan's (McGregor) mission. To honor the occasion, the streamer & the studio have released official character profile key art posters for Obi-Wan, the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend), Reva Sevander (Ingram), Fifth Brother (Sung Kang) & Haja Estree (Kumail Nanjiani)- take a look:

Earlier this week, Nanjiani offered some excellent intel on his character and the role he plays in the upcoming limited series while speaking with EW's Star Wars podcast Dagobah Dispatch.

"His name is Haja, and he's this guy who works on the streets of Daiyu, which is this new Star Wars location that we haven't seen before that's absolutely gorgeous. And he's the guy who's worked really hard to stay out of the bigger conflicts at play. He just kind of wants to be his own guy. Survival for him is all that matters." But surviving in the "Star Wars" universe means sometimes doing some not-so-nice things. "He's this sort of con-man guy who cons people for money," Nanjiani explained. "That's what's important to him. And then he has a run-in with Obi-Wan and suddenly he sort of gets stuck in the bigger conflicts at play, which is the thing that he really tries to avoid. So he is this street-level con-man guy who then gets embroiled in stuff that's way too big for him. And he has to make a choice." Now here's a look back at the official trailer for Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, with the first two episodes currently streaming on Disney+:

Now here's a look at the previously-released official teaser & date announcement:

Joining McGregor & Christensen are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Maya Erskine, and Grant Feely. The series taking place 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen) turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Director Deborah Chow moves from directing episodes of The Mandalorian to directing the entire run of the series with directorial "geek cred" that also includes American Gods, Better Call Saul, Lost in Space, Jessica Jones, Reign, and Mr. Robot. In April 2020, Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) was tapped to replace Hossein Amini (Drive) after reports surfaced that Kennedy was dissatisfied with Amini's scripts. Legendary composer and "Star Wars" franchise Hall-of-Famer John Williams is set to compose the theme for the series.