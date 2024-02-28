Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: aew, arn anderson, nwa, obituary, Ole Anderson, ric flair, the four horsemen, tony schiavone, wwe

Ole Anderson: Flair, Anderson, Wrestling World Honor Late Horseman

Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, and more from the wrestling community honored professional wrestler & famed "Four Horsemen" member Ole Anderson.

Article Summary Wrestling icon Ole Anderson passes away at 81, leaving rich legacy behind.

Anderson, a key member of The Four Horsemen, remembered by Flair and peers.

Ole's defiant stance kept him from WWE's Hall of Fame Class of 2012 event.

Tributes pour in from across the wrestling world for the late, great Horseman.

The wrestling world lost another legend when Alan Robert Rogowski, better known to fans as Ole Anderson, passed at the age of 81 on February 26th. With a career spanning nearly three decades, Anderson was trained under Dick the Bruiser and Verne Gagne, making his debut in 1967 for the American Wrestling Association (AWA) as "Rock Rogowski" defeating José Quintero. Although accomplished in his own right, Anderson was also best known as part of the Minnesota Wrecking Crew and a founding member of the legendary stable The Four Horsemen – both originating in Jim Crockett Promotions and World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

Ole was part of the famous Anderson family founded by Gene Anderson, the wrestler with that actual last name. He joined the Minnesota Wrestling Crew along with Lars (Lars Heiniemi) and Arn (Martin Anthony Lunde) in 1968 for Crockett – which was the time Rogowski adopted "Ole" as his ring name. Ole would have runs in AWA with Crockett and runs with Championship Wrestling from Florida, Georgia Championship Wrestling, and Championship Wrestling from Georgia before rejoining Crockett again in 1985 as it became WCW. Ole would be part of the initial incarnation of The Four Horsemen when it first formed in 1986 alongside Arn Anderson, Ric Flair, Tully Blanchard, and manager J.J. Dillon.

The Horsemen was notorious for its several member changes, as Ole was "kicked out" of the group in early 1987 in favor of Lex Luger, and he had his first retirement later that year. As per the nature of the sport, "wrestling retirements" don't typically hold up – with Anderson remaining active off and on while also taking on booking duties for WCW. Unfortunately, backstage politics with some of the industry's biggest figures led to some bad blood, particularly with Smoky Mountain Wrestling's Jim Cornette and WCW President Eric Bischoff – who jettisoned Anderson as part of doing away with what was considered to be the "old way" of doing things.

Anderson remained outspoken when he penned his memoir Inside Out: How Corporate America Destroyed Professional Wrestling, speaking out on the industry's biggest names, including Dusty Rhodes, Michael Hayes, Paul Heyman, Bischoff, Blanchard, Jim Herd, Roddy Piper, and Bruiser Brody. He also refused to work with Vince McMahon as the company was buying up regional promotions and taking the WWF national. Regarding WWE's induction of the Horsemen into the Hall of Fame Class of 2012, Barry Windham was selected along with Flair, Arn, and Tully as Ole remained steadfast in refusing any association with McMahon. Through his final days, Ole Anderson remained a respected figure in the industry as several from across the industry, including AEW, WWE, NWA, TNA & more, paid tribute to the former multiple heavyweight Champion and NWA and WCW Hall of Famer.

I am broken hearted about the death of Ole Anderson. To many, he was a grouchy, cantankerous, non-apologetic, battle-worn, son of a bitch. BUT to me, he was a friend, a mentor and a man I held in high regard. He taught me a lot in pro wrestling, a lot of which still applies… pic.twitter.com/y6czMMVnEp — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) February 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

WWE is saddened to learn that Ole Anderson has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Anderson's family, friends, and fans. pic.twitter.com/LmG4sCKu3y — WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

I am saddened to hear of the passing of OLE ANDERSON. He was firm in the his old school booking style & vocal w/anyone who disagreed. I found him easy to work with in WCW because he was clear about what he wanted. Deliver on his vision & he was happy. And that made my life easy. pic.twitter.com/gBnKFRd85E — Gary Michael Cappetta (@GaryCappetta) February 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

TNA Wrestling is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ole Anderson. We offer our sincerest condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/YkwlwzOo0E — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Ole Anderson. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/xAJbZ8OeSs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

If there was any lingering doubt that Vince was really out at WWE, their acknowledgement of the passing of Ole Anderson on Monday Night Raw clinches it. — Brian R. Solomon (@BrianRSolomon) February 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The NWA sends its condolences to the family, friends and fans of the legendary Ole Anderson pic.twitter.com/omiMZIAdmN — NWA (@nwa) February 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Saddened to hear about the passing of Ole Anderson, our condolences to his family, friends and fans. Here's a video of him tagging with Gene Anderson to take on Paul and Jimmy Snuka:https://t.co/JHmYVtcz3X pic.twitter.com/CXe7TqLodR — Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff (@Pau1Orndorff) February 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Sad day in pro wrestling. One half of the Minnesota Wrecking Crew, widely regarded as the greatest tag team ever, and a founding member of The Four Horsemen. And that's just scratching the surface of Ole Anderson's influence on the business. Always knew where you stood with Ole. pic.twitter.com/dCSCoI4te0 — Mike Mooneyham (@ByMikeMooneyham) February 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

I watched him wrestle thousands of times

He was great at his job

Heel or babyface

RIP Ole Anderson pic.twitter.com/d4A4pzMmyd — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) February 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Godspeed, Ole Anderson. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Grateful for your myriad contributions to our sport. Rest well, sir. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/e3g53K043p — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) February 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Sad to hear of the passing of Ole Anderson! He could be difficult,but you knew where you stood with Ole! Worked with him in ring & behind the scenes. Bottom line, I was proud & honored to have worked with him! RIP Ole, Love & respect🙏❤️ — Les Thatcher (@LesThatcher) February 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

I Am Forever Thankful To Ole And Gene For Bringing Me In To Crockett Promotions As A Cousin. It Launched My Career. I Will Be Grateful Forever For You Giving Me The Opportunity To Become Who I Am Today. We Didn't Always Agree With Each Other, But The Honest To God Truth Is You &… pic.twitter.com/bYinfeWhKp — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

