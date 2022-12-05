WWE Hall Of Famer Barry Windham Hospitalized After Heart Attack

Sad news this Monday morning as we are learning that wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham suffered a heart attack over the weekend. The incident occurred in an Atlanta airport this past Friday, leading to Windham being rushed to a nearby hospital where the 62-year-old underwent emergency surgery. He is now recovering in the intensive care unit there, as his family has just released the news this morning.

Unfortunately, it appears (like many retired wrestlers) Barry Windham doesn't have health insurance, and as such, his family has set up a GoFundMe page to ask fans for help with his medical expenses. The campaign was launched by Windham's niece, Mika Rotunda, where she explains what happened to her uncle and why he needs people's help.

"With deep sadness, I regret to inform you that my uncle, WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham, suffered a massive heart attack Friday evening. While traveling through the Atlanta airport, his darkest fear became a horrific reality as he went into cardiac arrest. He is currently in the ICU and has undergone an emergency procedure to save his life. As a family, we are impatiently waiting to hear that he will be okay. But as of now, the future is uncertain.

As is the future for many in his position. And for those who have formerly devoted their lives to their craft. Barry Windham has an iconically decorated resume as an American professional wrestler. He traveled all over the world for decades, entertaining people of all ages with his athleticism and undeniable charisma. After those countless years of wrestling matches, traveling, and entertaining worldwide, he experienced a number of taxing injuries and ended up undergoing multiple surgeries. That led to other health complications. Barry hung his boots for the last time in the early 2000s. Since then, he has been limited with work due to his medical history, as well as left without health insurance.

To face these times is one of great stress and hardship. As well as one that comes with extensive medical expenses he is taking on. That is overwhelming, to say the least. We are politely asking for any increment of financial assistance to help cover his medical expenses and bills and see him through this time."

Barry Windham is part of a big wrestling family, with his father being the legendary Blackjack Mulligan and his brother being longtime WCW wrestler Kendall Windham. It doesn't stop there, though, as his brother-in-law is Mike Rotunda, whom fans know as WWF star I.R.S., and his nephews Windham Rotunda and Taylor Rotunda, aka WWE stars Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas.

Despite spending the vast majority of his career in the NWA and WCW, where he won nearly every title, including the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, Barry Windham did have a couple of runs in the WWF in the 1980s and 1990s, where he teamed with brother-in-law Mike Rotunda to win the WWF Tag Team Championship twice. In 2012 he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of The Four Horsemen faction with fellow members Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, and JJ Dillon.