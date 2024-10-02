Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: GUTS, olivia rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo Is Getting Ready to Spill Her "GUTS" to Netflix

Netflix and the multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning singer will premiere the concert special Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour on October 29th.

On October 29th, Olivia Rodrigo will spill her guts all over Netflix. Relax! No one had to hold anyone's hair back – we're talking about the multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning singer (and, hopefully, future SNL Season 50 host/musical guest) bring her concert tour to the streaming service for the concert special Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour. "I am so excited to share the GUTS World Tour with my fans," Rodrgio shared. "For those of you who didn't get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house! And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!"

Filmed at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, the special will take viewers on-stage and behind the scenes with Rodrigo and her team as their massive, sold-out concert tour makes its way around the world. With the tour set to finally wrap in March 2025, Rodrigo has performed in North America, Europe, the UK, Asia, and Australia in support of her second album, GUTS ("Vampire," "Bad Idea, Right?," and "Get Him Back!"). Netflix's Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour is directed by James Merryman and produced by BLINK Inc. – in association with Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films. John Janick, Steve Berman, and Sam Wrench executive-produce – alongside producers Aleen Keshishian, Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Zack Morgenroth, and Merryman.

SNL: Adam Driver Inspires Olivia Rodrigo, Teen Heartthrobs & More

It was back in December 2023 when host Adam Driver (Ferrari) & musical guest Olivia Rodrigo took to the stages of NBC's Saturday Night Live for the second-to-last shows of the year. Heading into the weekend, Driver and Rodrigo were joined by SNL star Heidi Gardner. In the first promo, Gardner and Rodrigo revealed the inspiration behind "Driver's License" to Adam Driver. Following that, the issue of who's a "teen heartthrob" gets awkwardly clarified. Finally, Gardner needs rescuing from bad wordplay/pun hell – but will they throw her a lifeline?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!