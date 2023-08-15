Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Eiichiro Oda, manga, one piece

One Piece Episode 1000 (English Dub) Streams on Crunchyroll This Week

The English dub of the 1,000th episode of One Piece starts streaming on Crunchyroll this week, marking the longest-running anime series ever.

One Piece is now the longest-running anime series ever, hitting its 1,000th episode milestone back in 2021. Now, episodes 989 through 1,000 of the English dub will launch on Crunchyroll on Tuesday, August 15! The English dub of the series from the very first began streaming worldwide on Crunchyroll on July 5th of this year.

"Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

One Piece, based on the top-selling manga title of all time by creator Eiichiro Oda premiered in 1999 and has lasted twenty-two years. The manga series is also still going and Oda says he's heading toward the final arc of the saga, but that could mean quite a few more years to go as his editor is probably encouraging him to keep it going for as long as possible, almost certainly co-plotting the manga serial to draw out the chapters, action, and setpieces for as long as possible, as every action Shonen manga has done and will continue to do. It's not unusual for a single fight to last for hundreds of pages, just look at Dragon Ball Z.

The English dub cast of One Piece includes the following voice actors:

Monkey D. Luffy voiced by Colleen Clinkenbeard

Roronoa Zoro voiced by Chris Sabat

Nami voiced by Luci Christian

Usopp voiced by Sonny Strait

Vinsmoke Sanji voiced by Eric Vale

Tony Tony Chopper voiced by Brina Palencia

Nico Robin voiced by Stephanie Young

Brook voiced by Ian Sinclair

Franky voiced by Patrick Seitz

Trafalgar D. Water Law voiced by Matthew Mercer

Kaido voiced by David Sobolov

Kozuki Oden voiced by Robbie Daymond

Yamato voiced by Michelle Rojas

Now you can hear them shouting about the power of friendship and punching bad guys in English!

