One Piece Returns to Crunchyroll on April 5th with "Elbaph Arc"

One Piece will be streaming on Crunchyroll with the "Elbaph Arc" on April 5th, with the English dub of the "Egghead Arc" set for March 24th.

Article Summary One Piece returns to Crunchyroll with the Elbaph Arc streaming on April 5th, 2026 worldwide.

The English dub for the Egghead Arc (Episodes 1144–1155) launches March 24th, 2026.

Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates reach Elbaph, the legendary Land of Giants, for new adventures.

One Piece continues to captivate fans worldwide with epic battles, friendship, and the search for treasure.

Toei Animation and Crunchyroll announced the return of the ONE PIECE Simulcast on Crunchyroll this spring with the start of the Elbaph Arc, continuing the global anime phenomenon with an all-new chapter in the Straw Hats' journey. Crunchyroll also confirmed a March 2026 release window for the final English dub batch from the Egghead Arc, bringing the complete Egghead Arc to Crunchyroll in English dub. But who are we kidding? One Piece will keep going till the end of time.

One Piece: The Story So Far

Embark on a voyage of a lifetime with One Piece. The epic anime series created by renowned mangaka Eiichiro Oda is a global phenomenon, captivating the hearts of fans across generations throughout its 25-year span. This thrilling high-seas adventure is filled with unwavering friendship, epic battles for freedom, and the relentless pursuit of dreams. Join Monkey D. Luffy and his lovable pirate crew as they discover the true meaning of power and justice in this great pirate era.

Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become King of the Pirates. With his rubber-like stretching powers granted by the supernatural Devil Fruit, the spirited young pirate seeks the legendary treasure known as the One Piece. He'll chart a course for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and recruit a motley crew to build his Straw Hat Pirates one bond at a time. This is one captain who'll never drop anchor until he and his friends all reach their dreams!

After a daring escape from the Future Island Egghead, the Straw Hat Crew set their course for a legendary destination. Joined by the mighty Giant Warrior Pirates, they finally reach Elbaph, the long-awaited Land of Giants.

New encounters with Giants, and long hoped-for reunions unfold. A colossal new chapter begins as the crew heads into an adventure unlike anything before, all in the pursuit of the ultimate treasure, the "One Piece!"

One Piece, the "Egghead Arc" English Dub (Episodes 1144–1155): will start streaming on March 24th, 2026. The "Elbaph Arc" premieres on April 5th, 2026. Crunchyroll is streaming the series in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

