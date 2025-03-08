Posted in: Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, one piece

One Piece Returns to Crunchyroll With Specials, Dubs Before New Season

One Piece is returning to Crunchyroll with Specials and English dubs in March before the new season premieres on the streamer on April 6th.

One Piece, possibly the longest-running anime series on Earth right now – it's certainly the longest-running Shonen Beat manga series – is coming back to Crunchyroll (If you're wondering what the longest-running manga series is, that would be the adult hitman series Golgo 13, which launched in 1968 and is still ongoing). Toei Animation and Crunchyroll released details on the upcoming return of One Piece in North America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Latin America. The wait will soon be over for fans of the global hit episodic series, which went on a brief hiatus last October. Beginning April 6, 2025, fans can dive back into the thrilling adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates when the Egghead Arc resumes streaming with new simulcast episodes on Crunchyroll in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Latin America.

Embark on a voyage of a lifetime with One Piece. The epic anime series created by renowned mangaka Eiichiro Oda is a global phenomenon, captivating the hearts of fans across generations throughout its 25-year span. This thrilling high-seas adventure is filled with unwavering friendship, epic battles for freedom, and the relentless pursuit of dreams. Join Monkey D. Luffy and his lovable pirate crew as they discover the true meaning of power and justice in this great pirate era. Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become King of the Pirates. With his rubber-like stretching powers granted by the supernatural Devil Fruit, the spirited young pirate seeks the legendary treasure known as the One Piece.

He'll chart a course for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and recruit a motley crew to build his Straw Hat Pirates one bond at a time. This is one captain who'll never drop anchor until he and his friends all reach their dreams! One Piece boasts more than 1100 episodes. Currently, in the Egghead Arc, the Straw Hats finally meet the long-awaited Dr. Vegapunk on Egghead Island. Crunchyroll is home to every subbed episode and also every English dubbed episode, with over 1000 and counting. In addition, One Piece has 13 television specials and 15 movies, with the latest, One Piece Film Red, being the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

In advance of the One Piece simulcast's return, Toei Animation will release Specials 14, 15, and 16 and a new block of Egghead Arc episodes from the series' popular English dub. English dub episodes 1109-1122 will be available for streaming starting March 18, 2025, on Crunchyroll in these same territories. So hurrah!

