One-Punch Man Season 3 Set for Mulit-Platform Premiere on October 12th

One-Punch Man Season 3 is on its way, with the anime set to premiere on Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll worldwide beginning October 12th.

Viz Media announced that the highly anticipated third season of One-Punch Man will premiere Oct. 12 across multiple streaming platforms worldwide. The new season will be available on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in Canada, with Netflix carrying the series in Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. Fans in Latin America and Oceania will also be able to stream the premiere on Crunchyroll.

Season 3 of One-Punch Man picks up with the Monster Association arc, as S-class heroes band together to rescue a hostage taken by monsters claiming affiliation with the villainous organization. The storyline also follows Garou, a "human monster" who awakens in the Monster Association hideout after being captured during battle. Meanwhile, Saitama, who became a superhero for fun, continues to be as oblivious as ever as he wanders in and out of every situation where every other hero struggles to survive, let alone hold their own against the rising menaces.

The announcement marks a significant multi-platform rollout for the global smash-hit anime, which follows the adventures of Saitama, an overpowered superhero who defeats all opponents with a single punch. Viz Media's acquisition encompasses theatrical, television, digital, home entertainment, ancillary, and merchandise rights across North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

The series, adapted from the manga created by One and illustrated by Yusuke Murata, has achieved remarkable success with over 35 million copies in circulation. The original manga is serialized on Shueisha's webcomic site Tonari No Young Jump. Makoto Furukawa returns to voice the One-Punch Man himself, superbaldie Saitama, with Kaito Ishikawa reprising his role as earnest cyborg Genos. The production features direction by Shinpei Nagai, series composition by Tomohiro Suzuki, and animation by J.C. STAFF.

Seasons 1 and 2 of One-Punch Man are currently streaming on Hulu in the U.S. and on Netflix in Canada and Latin America. Digital purchases are available through Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google TV, and Fandango at Home.

