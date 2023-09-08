Posted in: Hulu, Review, TV | Tagged: hulu, Jesse Williams, martin short, Michael Cyril Creighton, OMITB, Only Murders in the Building, Review, selena gomez, steve martin

Only Murders In The Building S03E06 Review: Flushing the President

Ghost stories become a part of the investigation in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building Season 3 in the sixth episode, "Ghost Light."

Charles (Steve Martin) goes bonkers in a supply closet, Mabel (Selena Gomez) starts to lose some hope in the investigation, and Oliver (Martin Short) becomes his own worst enemy in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building season three, episode six "Ghost Light." This episode was almost perfect, but the ending felt a mixture of rushed and a little too vague for the series. Fair warning! Potential spoilers and more are ahead for this episode. Make sure to watch it all on Hulu if you don't wish for things to be spoiled!

This episode of Only Murders in the Building was absolutely hilarious and worked so well on almost every level. The themes of obsession, failure, and patterns are placed all throughout and inserted perfectly into dialogue. The exaggerations and spectacle made by characters like Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton) added comedic fuel to the absurd fire of this episode. From his hilarious sweeping motions to the panicked speeches, Howard was a great centerpiece in the midst of turmoil and tension between our main three characters. His interactions with K.T. (Allison Guinn) towards the end made me think differently about both characters. The perspectives shifted, and it resembled a lot of great choices in the series that have happened in the past with characters perceived as villainous or murderous.

Only Murders in the Building had me laughing hysterically during Charles' scenes in the cleaning supplies closet attempting to rescue the flushed/reemerging fish. The appearance of fog and the fact the fish was named after a past president only made things more absurd, and it was brilliant. Moments like this one and the conversation between Oliver and Jerry (Peter Bartlett) became some of my favorites in this season so far. I'll never forget Jerry saying the biggest rule in theater was you "don't feed Hugh Jackman after midnight."

The atmosphere and setting of the Gooseberry Theater were fantastic and captured the ghostly essence it seemed to go after in this episode of Only Murders in the Building. The emotion and tension building from beginning to end were amplified perfectly by the environment. Things had been held in my Mabel, and she finally released them at the end. This was a great scene between Mabel, Charles, and Oliver. It showed us the lengths certain characters would go to when it came to holding onto potential joys and happiness. This was especially true for Oliver, who recognized his wrongs just by looking at himself in the mirror after the argument. The episode continued to run smoothly and had such potential until things felt too vague and bland towards the end. This may be the only thing that threw off my review for this episode. It didn't completely ruin the episode in the end, but it certainly didn't help it reach its full potential and launch us successfully into episode seven.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 6 "Ghost Light" Review by Brittney Bender 9 / 10 Hulu's Only Murders in the Building S03E06 "Ghost Light" was an almost-flawless episode filled with hilarious dialogue and gut-wrenching tension, but it's ending felt a little too vague for my taste. Credits Production Hulu

