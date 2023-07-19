Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Had Huge Preview Day on Tuesday

From the minds of Martin, Dan Fogelman, and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. In season one, when a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they recorded a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unraveled the complex secrets of the building, which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they told one another. Soon, the endangered trio realized a killer was living amongst them as they raced to decipher the mounting clues before it became too late.

Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Martin and Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Short, Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. This series has a fantastic social media department because the drops of behind-the-scenes and episodic images being dropped are incredible. Based on the photos, there's a lot headed for the podcasting trio in the season ahead.

The cast in this third season is stacked! Previous casting for season three includes Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams, and Ashley Park. Other names given include Jeremy Shamos, Linda Emond, Wesley Taylor, Don Darryl Rivera, Allison Guinn, and Gerald Caesar. We'll be seeing Michael Cyril Creighton, who has been thankfully upped to a series regular. Only Murders in the Building premieres on August 8 on Hulu.