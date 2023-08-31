Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

Orange Cassidy's Unfair Triumph: AEW's Disrespect for WWE Continues

In an absolute travesty, Orange Cassidy swoops in as AEW's championship savior! Disrespect for WWE from Tony Khan's brood never ceases! 😤💔

Greetings wrestling fans!🤼 The Chadster is back with another post that, trust The Chadster, will have your heads shaking in disbelief.💔 AEW seems to be heck bent on cheesing The Chadster off, once more asserting its position as the most obnoxious wrestling company on the face of the Earth.🌎 Yes, folks! The Chadster is talking about none other than how Orange Cassidy retained his AEW International Championship against Penta on AEW's disrespectful show, AEW Dynamite, and then cut an impassioned promo that showed tremendous character growth. And The Chadster is just so cheesed off about it!😒

Orange Cassidy's match with Penta was, not surprisingly, a far cry from a WWE standard performance.🙄 From the outset, the two wrestled with barely a semblance of order, countering moves and repeatedly going for attacks that quickly became predictable.👎 By winning, Cassidy locked in a match with Jon Moxley this Sunday at All Out on pay-per-view. He managed to survive a Fear Factor from Penta, recovering just quickly enough to score a surprise pin. What followed was a fired-up promo by Cassidy, claiming his championship meant everything to him and warning Moxley to bring more than a fork. 🤮 The Chadster can't even…

But here's where The Chadster's beef really simmers🔥. The incredulous fact that Orange Cassidy is not only taking over CM Punk's main event spot for All Out, but he had the audacity to deliver a promo claiming that AEW is about someone like him. Someone who was told they'll never do anything, claiming the champion title! This promo showed just how far Orange Cassidy has come over the last four years of RUINING THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, and The Chadster doesn't think that's what wrestling is about. Auughh man! So unfair! 😠 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.💔

And oh, The Chadster stumbled upon a sight today that added fuel to this already raging fire. In The Chadster's own kitchen, nestled comfortably between gluten-free bread and skimmed milk, was a carton of orange juice! 🍊Incensed, The Chadster demanded an explanation from Keighleyanne. But would you believe it? She barely skipped a beat texting that guy Gary before shrugging off The Chadster's legitimate concerns.📱

Keighleyanne showing blatant disregard for The Chadster's feelings by purchasing orange juice, so obviously a homage to Orange Cassidy seals the fact that this AEW menace is not just one that The Chadster has to deal with. Even Keighleyanne is falling for their tricks! Where's the justice? Where's the respect for WWE?〽️ AEW and Tony Khan just don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.😖

In conclusion, fans, The Chadster would like to ask for a moment of silence for the respect, decency and the unbiased journalistic suffering that AEW's latest atrocity has claimed. This is not just about The Chadster's Mazda Miata or love for Smash Mouth and White Claw seltzer. This is about the monumental disservice AEW is doing to the whole wrestling business. 🎗️ Auughh man! So unfair! 😔

