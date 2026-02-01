Posted in: Awards Shows, TV | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, oscars, sinners

Oscars: Only "KPop Demon Hunters," "Sinners" Songs Being Performed?

Only the nominated original songs from KPop Demon Hunters and Sinners will be performed during the Oscars - and some folks are NOT happy.

Oscar viewers will see only two performances of the nominated songs at this year's awards ceremony, which airs live on ABC on March 15. "Golden" from KPop: Demon Hunters, and "I Lied To You" from top-nominated film Sinners will be the only two songs performed on the show. The other three nominated songs are "Sweet Dreams of Joy," an aria from opera documentary Viva Verdi, "Train Dreams", the end-credits song from Train Dreams, and "Dear Me," the song written by Diane Warren for her documentary Diane Warren: Relentless. Warren is no stranger to the Best Song category, as this is her 17th time nominated. She has never won. She received an honorary Oscar award in 2022. The three songs not being performed will "be covered on the show through a 'bespoke package,' with footage from the film 'grounding the song in its cinematic purpose' and also possibly select behind-the-scenes elements that offer insights into the songwriting process," according to a letter sent to nominees obtained by Deadline.

Hey Oscars: Get Rid Of All The Performances

Warren is less than thrilled, as she also told Deadline: "It is unfair to me and my fellow nominees because you just excluded three songs and chose two. It is my fellow artists who deserve the respect which comes from a nomination, right? Here is how I look at it. Put all the songs on. It is all of us or none of us, and that is what it should be," she said.

Well, yes, the Oscars should do away with the song performances. Many viewers and critics have been clamoring for them to do it for years. They make an already long show even longer, without adding anything. If Warren is that bent out of shape about it, where is her outrage that composers do not have a section of their nominated scores performed live? I much prefer what they did last year and what they are doing this year for the three songs nominated but not being performed; show us how they were composed and brought to life behind the scenes. Christ, because of the performances, we can't even get clips of the acting nominees due to time. Not having anything performed is the best approach. Get rid of them forever, Oscars.

